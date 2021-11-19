Expand / Collapse search
'Let's go Brandon' chant heard at Chris Stapleton concert, social media video purports to show

The anti-Biden chant became popular in the last few months after an Oct. 2 NASCAR race

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Chants of "Let’s go Brandon!" appeared to break out during a recent Chris Stapleton concert, according to a video posted on Twitter Thursday. 

The country singer is on tour and played Orlando, Florida’s Amway Center Thursday night, part of his All-American Road Show. 

The anti-Biden chant has become popular in the last few months among pro-Trump crowds and has been heard everywhere from a Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing event to college football games. 

DESANTIS BILL SIGNING INTERRUPTED BY ‘LET’S GO BRANDON!' CHANTS

Chris Stapleton performs during the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton performs during the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

It started a few months ago after a reporter who was interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway claimed a crowd shouting "F--- Joe Biden" might have been cheering for the winning driver and saying, "Let’s go, Brandon!" 

Stapleton himself doesn’t go into politics too much but last year he expressed support for Black Lives Matter after the murder of George Floyd. 

"Do I think Black lives matter? Absolutely. I don't know how you can think they don't," he told CBS News last year. "There's a very broad awakening that's come about," the singer said. "It's time for me to listen. It's time for other folks to listen."

