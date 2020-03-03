Expand / Collapse search
Super Tuesday
'Let Dairy Die' protesters storm stage during Biden victory speech on Super Tuesday

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
“Let Dairy Die” protesters stormed the stage at Joe Biden’s victory speech in Los Angeles after the former vice president claimed wins in eight Super Tuesday states.

Two female protesters rushed the stage, shouting: "Let dairy die." They held posters reading the same and showing the image of a cow.

Dr. Jill Biden, and Biden’s sister, Valerie, attempted to block the protesters from touching the former vice president.

They were dragged off the stage, within seconds, by security. Biden then continued on with his speech.

“Let Dairy Die” protesters have interrupted events of other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Over the weekend, protesters were removed from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ event in San Jose, Calif., and on Monday, they were removed from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s event in Los Angeles.

Primary candidates, at this point, are not assigned U.S. Secret Service protection.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.