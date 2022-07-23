Lee Zeldin attack suspect arrested on federal assault charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect in the attack of Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., was arrested Saturday afternoon on a federal assault charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of New York announced.

David Jakubonis is scheduled to make his first court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marion W. Payson Saturday. Zeldin is running for New York governor as a Republican.

Jakubonis, 43 of Fairport, New York, has been charged with attempted assault in the second degree on the state level. He was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance after the Thursday attack.

Before Jakubonis' release, Zeldin predicted that the suspect would be released. Zeldin has promised to fire district attorneys that do not enforce the law.

Zeldin was giving a speech Thursday about bail reform at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post when the alleged assault happened.

Jakubonis was holding a black hardened plastic keychain with two sharp points designed for self-defense, police said.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.