Justice Department
Published

Lee Zeldin attack suspect arrested on federal assault charge

David Jakubonis was arrested Saturday afternoon, US Attorney's Office announces

By Maria Paronich , Paul Conner | Fox News
If I were a Democrat, this attack would be their number one story: Rep. Lee Zeldin on left media coverage Video

If I were a Democrat, this attack would be their number one story: Rep. Lee Zeldin on left media coverage

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., details how he was attacked on stage during a campaign rally, saying cashless bail allows criminals to ‘instantly’ reenter the community.

The suspect in the attack of Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., was arrested Saturday afternoon on a federal assault charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of New York announced.

David Jakubonis is scheduled to make his first court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marion W. Payson Saturday. Zeldin is running for New York governor as a Republican.

Jakubonis, 43 of Fairport, New York, has been charged with attempted assault in the second degree on the state level. He was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance after the Thursday attack.

NY CANDIDATE LEE ZELDIN PLEDGES TO FIRE DAS WHO REFUSE TO ENFORCE THE LAW AFTER ATTACKER RELEASED WITHOUT BAIL

Congressman Lee Zeldin stands on stage during his stump speech, before an alleged attack on him, in Fairport, New York, United States, July 21, 2022. 

Congressman Lee Zeldin stands on stage during his stump speech, before an alleged attack on him, in Fairport, New York, United States, July 21, 2022.  (Ian Winner/Handout via REUTERS )

Before Jakubonis' release, Zeldin predicted that the suspect would be released. Zeldin has promised to fire district attorneys that do not enforce the law.

Zeldin was giving a speech Thursday about bail reform at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post when the alleged assault happened.

WITNESS RECOUNTS ATTACK ON LEE ZELDIN AT CAMPAIGN EVENT IN NEW YORK: ‘KINDA CRAZY’

Jakubonis was holding a black hardened plastic keychain with two sharp points designed for self-defense, police said.

A man allegedly tried to attack Rep. Lee Zeldin during a campaign stop in New York Thursday night. Pictured above is the weapon.

A man allegedly tried to attack Rep. Lee Zeldin during a campaign stop in New York Thursday night. Pictured above is the weapon. (Zeldin Campaign)

