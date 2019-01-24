Laura Ingraham rips Trump’s decision to postpone State of the Union

Laura Ingraham, the host of Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle," called out President Trump for delaying his State of the Union address until after the partial government shutdown is over.

She called Trump's move a "bad decision" and said that she would give a series of three speeches as an alternative. She said she’d give the first speech in Detroit, the second at the border and a third at Ellis Island.

"Bad decision by @potus," she tweeted. "Go to America and give the nation a #SOTU. Sent the written form to petty Pelosi."

Trump announced on Twitter late Wednesday that he will deliver a "great" State of the Union address after the partial government shutdown is over, ending a tense day in Washington where Republicans criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for blocking the president from giving the speech.

Pelosi told Trump that the House won’t approve a resolution allowing him to come to Capitol Hill until the government reopens.

Trump said he is not going to look for an alternative venue due to the long tradition of the speech being delivered in the chamber of the House of Representatives.

Pelosi responded to Trump's announcement with a tweet of her own. She said she hopes that "the near future" means that he is willing to support the "House-passed package" to end the shutdown that is affecting about 800,000 federal workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report