Kristi Noem, Trump respond to shocking cross-dressing photos tied to her husband

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President Donald Trump reacted on Tuesday after newly released photos appeared to show the husband of former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem cross-dressing in private messages to a number of women.

The images were allegedly part of a trove of hundreds of messages sent between Noem's husband, Bryon, and three women, obtained by The Daily Mail.

The father of three appeared to be pictured in hot pink underwear, wearing a skin-colored shirt with large, faux breasts worn underneath.

The New York Post reported the photos were taken while acting out a "bimbofication" fetish, which focuses on hypersexual, exaggerated physical appearances.

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Another image appeared to show Bryon Noem posing with large, fake breasts in a tight light blue T-shirt while making a kissy face.

Trump told the Daily Mail he did not know about the photos and was surprised the Noem family confirmed their authenticity.

"They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that's the case, that's too bad," Trump told the outlet. "I haven't seen anything. I don't know anything about it. That's too bad, but I just know nothing about it."

It is unclear if anyone else inside the administration knew about the alleged photographs.

Fox News Digital was unable to authenticate the photos independently.

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Markwayne Mullin was sworn in as Homeland Security Secretary last week after Kristi Noem's March 5 ousting.

Kristi Noem is currently serving as special envoy to the Shield of the Americas.

In a statement to The Post, a spokesperson for Kristi Noem said she was "devastated" by the discovery.

"The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time," the spokesperson said.

While the couple has been married for more than 30 years, Fox News previously reported rumors of an alleged affair between Kristi Noem and her top advisor, Corey Lewandowski, contributed to her dismissal from the DHS post.

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During her time as 33rd governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem was sued by a transgender and "gender nonconforming" advocacy group, The Transformation Project, after the state terminated a contract with the organization.

She also received backlash from the LGBTQ community for signing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which advocates claimed sanctioned discrimination against queer people.

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The White House, Department of State and DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.