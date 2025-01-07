Klobuchar hit with 'Community Note' on X after backlash from Jan 6 claim about 'killed' officer: 'Just sick'

Minnesota Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar is facing blowback from both X users and the platform itself over her post about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot in which she claimed police officers were "injured and killed."

"Four years ago, the electoral vote certification was interrupted by a violent mob. Police officers were injured and killed," Klobuchar posted on X on Tuesday. "Our democracy hung in the balance. I knew we had to do our duty and complete the count – and in the early hours of January 7th, we did."

That post was soon slapped with a "Community Note" by X that said, "No officers were killed."

"The medical examiner found Sicknick died of natural causes which means ‘a disease alone causes death. If death is hastened by an injury, the manner of death is not considered natural.’ Four other officers committed suicide days to months later."

"No police officers were killed," conservative commentator Dana Loesch posted on X.

"Zero police officers were killed," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X . "The time to stop lying about this was a long time ago."

"Can someone explain to me why it's okay for politicians to continually lie about this?" Bonchie added. "Let's say you think J6 is the worst thing ever. Fine, but how does that make it acceptable to say officers were killed? It's four years later and the fact-checkers still won't touch this."

"It is so sick to see people lie about who was killed," Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway posted on X. "A Trump supporter was shot and killed, but no police officers were killed. Someone of your stature should not be lying brazenly about this. Just sick."

"She should be censured for this lie," Right Turn Strategies President Chris Barron posted on X .

"Not a single officer was killed on Jan 6," Federalist Election Correspondent Brianna Lyman posted on X . "Sicknick died of natural causes on Jan. 7 Two officers died by su*cide in the weeks following while two other officers who were not present at the time of the protest later died by su*cide that could not directly be tied to J6."

"No police officers were killed," conservative writer Ben Kew posted on X . "The only person who was murdered was Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter."

Fox News Digital reached out to Klobuchar’s office for comment but did not receive a response.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes the day after he confronted rioters on Jan. 6, according to Washington's top medical examiner.

"The USCP accepts the findings from the District of Columbia's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes," the Capitol Police said in a 2021 press release . "This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol."

Law enforcement officials testified in 2021 that about 140 police officers were injured in the riot.