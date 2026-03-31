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Royal Families

King Charles to visit US in landmark trip marking America's 250th birthday

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
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King Charles’ cancer fight reshapes his royal outlook Video

King Charles’ cancer fight reshapes his royal outlook

Royal photographer Chris Jackson, author of "Modern Majesty," shares how King Charles’ cancer diagnosis shifted his perspective, deepening his connection with the public and his royal role.

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King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the United States next month to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, according to Buckingham Palace. 

Officials said the trip will highlight historic ties and the modern bilateral relationship between the two nations, with full details of the itinerary to be announced closer to the visit.

King Charles III during cancer announcement video

King Charles opens up about early diagnosis in emotional video released. (Channel 4 / Bango Studios)

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

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