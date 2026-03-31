King Charles to visit US in landmark trip marking America's 250th birthday

Royal photographer Chris Jackson, author of "Modern Majesty," shares how King Charles’ cancer diagnosis shifted his perspective, deepening his connection with the public and his royal role.
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the United States next month to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, according to Buckingham Palace.
Officials said the trip will highlight historic ties and the modern bilateral relationship between the two nations, with full details of the itinerary to be announced closer to the visit.
King Charles opens up about early diagnosis in emotional video released. (Channel 4 / Bango Studios)
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