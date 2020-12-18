McCarthy to be briefed by FBI on Swalwell ties to China spy: 'I will not give up'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wondered Friday why Democrats "can not admit that China is an adversary to the United States."

"What do the communist Chinese have on the Democrats that is so powerful, so powerful that they focused on a person when he was a city council member, bundled money for him to become a member of Congress," McCarthy told "Fox & Friends," adding that he will soon be briefed by the FBI on the matter after the initial meeting was abruptly canceled.

"I will not give up," he said.

Calling for the removal of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from the House Intelligence Committee, McCarthy said the Democrats' tendency to side against Republicans on matters pertaining to China "raises so many more questions."

"This person got on to the intel committee. Did somebody lobby for him? And in his first year, his committee was overseeing the CIA? And then at the same time, he ran for president," McCarthy said.

Fang Fang, also known as Christine Fang, disguised herself as an exchange student and came to the U.S. to build relationships with politicians on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, Axios reported last week. One of her highest-profile targets was Swalwell, whom she met when he was still a city councilman in the East Bay city of Dublin almost 10 years ago.

McCarthy stressed that Swalwell’s entanglement with a Chinese spy is not a matter of partisanship, but rather a "national security" issue. McCarthy said that when a Chinese spy infiltrates the U.S. intelligence committee, they can "learn and keep the secrets of the country."

"We have Nancy Pelosi, who just last year said it was a diversion to focus on China. You got the Democrat armed service chair who literally sat on the floor of Congress, that it was not China’s job to warn us about the virus. You got Adam Schiff, the now chairman of the intel committee, saying it was just escalation, that it was wrong that we close that consulate of China, it raises so many more questions," McCarthy said.

"There are 200 other Democrat members of Congress. You’re going to tell me one of those other 200 are not better to be on the intel committee than Swalwell? I’m asked for this briefing today because I have a lot of questions. The Democrats backed out of the bipartisan task force on China last year, on the day before we are announcing it? Why? Why can you allow Swalwell to stay on this committee and cheat the American public? It is justified that we look at, and save our national security."

