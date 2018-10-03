FBI questions Kavanaugh's friends, potential witnesses to alleged sexual assault

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court was put on hold after a woman publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her decades ago at a gathering with friends and alcohol.

President Trump ordered the FBI to investigate the allegations last week following pressure from multiple Senate Republicans. He set a deadline for the probe’s conclusion for Friday, though a source told Fox News this week investigators could wrap up as soon as late Wednesday — and vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation by Saturday.

Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, alleged in emotional Senate testimony that Kavanaugh pinned her down, attempted to remove her clothes and prevented her from screaming during a social gathering in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh, a federal appeals judge, has vehemently denied any allegations of sexual misconduct — becoming emotional, at times, while speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Attorneys for Ford and Deborah Ramirez, a woman who accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her during a party while they were students at Yale, have questioned the depth of the FBI investigation. Ford has not been contacted by the FBI, her lawyer said; Ramirez has, but her attorney said investigators haven’t contacted anyone on her list of 20 witnesses.

Here’s a look at who the FBI has questioned.

Mark Judge: A lawyer for Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh’s, confirmed the FBI completed its interview with him.

Judge has written extensively about his experiences with alcohol abuse as a teenager, and Ford named him as being in the room during the alleged assault. Judge has said he does not “recall” the altercation Ford described.

Leland Keyser: The FBI has interviewed Keyser, who Ford also said attended the same party. Keyser’s attorney, Howard Walsh, didn’t provide any additional details about the interview.

Walsh has said his client doesn't know Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party with him. He has said Keyser believes Ford's account but is “unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question.”

Patrick “PJ” Smyth: Eric Bruce, the attorney for Smyth, said his client has “fully cooperated” with the FBI and answered “every question” asked of him. Bruce said Smyth has “no knowledge” of the house party Ford described as occurring the night she was allegedly assaulted.

Deborah Ramirez: Ramirez has accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her during a party while they were students at Yale University. She has spoken to FBI agents about her allegations, according to The Associated Press.

Kavanaugh has denied Ramirez's allegations.

Christopher Garrett: A friend of Kavanaugh’s, Garrett has met with the FBI during the investigation, his lawyer told The Washington Post. Known by his friends as “Squi,” Garrett introduced Ford to Kavanaugh, Ford told Senate lawmakers.

Tim Gaudette: Gaudette allegedly hosted a party in July 1982 – around the same time Ford said she was assaulted. He has been questioned by the FBI, his attorney told The New York Times.

