California

Kamala Harris' major California announcement triggers circular Dem firing squad

Harris declines 2026 bid while Kounalakis drops out, shaking the race up yet again

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Kamala Harris sets the record straight on California gubernatorial bid as 2028 concerns linger Video

Kamala Harris sets the record straight on California gubernatorial bid as 2028 concerns linger

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Kamala Harris' political future after announcing she won't seek to become the next governor of California. 

It’s open season in the California gubernatorial primary after former Vice President Kamala Harris said she will not pursue a 2026 bid to be Gov. Gavin Newsom’s successor.

On July 30, Harris said in a statement that she would not seek elected office "for now."

"In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election," she wrote, just a day before announcing her memoir "107 Days."

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT DROPS OUT OF GOVERNOR'S RACE TO RUN FOR A DIFFERENT ROLE

Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday that she wouldn't run for California governor in 2026.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Since the announcement, there have been many major developments in the race, including Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis dropping out to run for treasurer instead.

"This decision was not made lightly," Kounalakis stated on Friday. "At this moment, I believe I can make the greatest impact by focusing on California’s financial future."

Kounalakis is a longtime friend of Harris, and she appeared to have gotten the backing of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before her exit. 
"We have many great candidates, one in particular, Eleni Tsakopoulos, whom I support," Pelosi said in a recent CNN interview, calling the Lt. Gov. by her maiden name.

KAMALA HARRIS TO PUBLISH BEHIND-THE-SCENES ACCOUNT OF FAILED 2024 CAMPAIGN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis at the Democratic National Convention in Illinois 2024

 California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (C) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (R) attend the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Her decision to drop out triggered a response from Rick Caruso, a Los Angeles real estate mogul who ran against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in 2022. Caruso is considered a potential candidate to enter the gubernatorial race.

"Eleni Kounalakis embodies the ingenuity, creativity, and drive that make California great," Caruso posted to X on Friday. "A widely respected business leader, she has created countless jobs for working families in our state. Her service in public office has been exemplary. I look forward to her next outstanding contribution to our great state."

Meanwhile, the field still has a large pool of candidates, including former Rep. Katie Porter, Biden-era Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

KAMALA HARRIS DECISION NOT TO RUN IN 2026 OPENS DOOR TO POSSIBLE SECOND PRESIDENTIAL RUN IN 2028

President Biden is seen with Rep. Katie Porter in California in October 2022

President Biden looks on as Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks before Biden delivered remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley College in Orange County on Oct. 14, 2022 in Irvine, California.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Porter previously ran for Senate and came in third in the primary behind Sen. Adam Schiff and former Dodgers star Steve Garvey, a Republican. 
On the Republican side, Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco are running for a spot in the top-two open primary system.

Neither Harris nor Newsom has publicly made endorsements in the race, and the two are also considered possible contenders in the 2028 presidential election.

The primary election is on June 2, 2026. 

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

