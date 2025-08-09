Kamala Harris' major California announcement triggers circular Dem firing squad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s open season in the California gubernatorial primary after former Vice President Kamala Harris said she will not pursue a 2026 bid to be Gov. Gavin Newsom’s successor.

On July 30, Harris said in a statement that she would not seek elected office "for now."

"In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election," she wrote, just a day before announcing her memoir "107 Days."

Since the announcement, there have been many major developments in the race, including Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis dropping out to run for treasurer instead.

"This decision was not made lightly," Kounalakis stated on Friday. "At this moment, I believe I can make the greatest impact by focusing on California’s financial future."

Kounalakis is a longtime friend of Harris, and she appeared to have gotten the backing of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before her exit.

"We have many great candidates, one in particular, Eleni Tsakopoulos, whom I support," Pelosi said in a recent CNN interview, calling the Lt. Gov. by her maiden name.

Her decision to drop out triggered a response from Rick Caruso, a Los Angeles real estate mogul who ran against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in 2022. Caruso is considered a potential candidate to enter the gubernatorial race.

"Eleni Kounalakis embodies the ingenuity, creativity, and drive that make California great," Caruso posted to X on Friday. "A widely respected business leader, she has created countless jobs for working families in our state. Her service in public office has been exemplary. I look forward to her next outstanding contribution to our great state."

Meanwhile, the field still has a large pool of candidates, including former Rep. Katie Porter, Biden-era Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Porter previously ran for Senate and came in third in the primary behind Sen. Adam Schiff and former Dodgers star Steve Garvey, a Republican.

On the Republican side, Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco are running for a spot in the top-two open primary system.

Neither Harris nor Newsom has publicly made endorsements in the race, and the two are also considered possible contenders in the 2028 presidential election.

The primary election is on June 2, 2026.