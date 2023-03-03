Expand / Collapse search
White House
Jean-Pierre lashes out over Tennessee law banning drag shows near children: 'What sense does that make?'

The law also bans gender transition treatments for minors

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Friday over a bill he signed into law this week restricting drag shows on public property, in the presence of children, or near schools in the state.

Jean-Pierre, who is openly gay, questioned what impact the bill would have on the lives of Americans, and claimed people were more concerned about issues like the economy and healthcare.

TENNESSEE BECOMES FIRST STATE TO BAN DRAG SHOWS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY, NEAR SCHOOLS

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2023.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2023. ( ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"The American people are focused on so many issues. We just talked about economy, we just talked about inflation, we're talking about safer communities and schools, and good healthcare – all of the things that you all ask me every day. And you all know that's what the American people care about," she said in response to a question on what the Biden administration would do in response to the law.

"That's what – even when they went to vote in November, those were the issues that mattered the most to them. But instead of doing anything to address those real issues that are impacting American people, right now you have a governor from Tennessee that has decided to go after drag shows. What sense does that make to go after drag shows? How is that going to help people's lives?" she added.

GRAPHIC DRAG SHOW FOR BABIES FEATURING NEARLY NAKED MEN, BONDAGE, OUTRAGES TWITTER: ‘ABSOLUTELY ABHORRENT’

Drag entertainer DeeDee speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.

Drag entertainer DeeDee speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (John Amis/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign)

The bill, which Lee signed into law on Thursday, makes Tennessee the first state to limit drag performances. It specifically criminalizes performances that take place in public or where they could be seen by children.

First-time violators of the drag performance aspect of the bill may be charged with a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable by a $2,500 fine and as long as a year in prison. Any subsequent offenses will be classified as a Class E felony.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, shown here in January delivering his delivering his State of the State address in Nashville.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, shown here in January delivering his delivering his State of the State address in Nashville. (AP/Mark Zaleski)

The bill also bans gender transition treatment for minors in the state.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

