Los Angeles mayor calls federal authorities source of 'disorder' after ICE raid outside Gov. Newsom event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass lashed out Thursday against federal authorities, calling them a source of "disorder" in the city after agents were spotted patrolling outside a museum where California Gov. Gavin Newsom was holding a press conference to address the state's plan to redraw congressional maps.

Bass showed up in the city's Little Tokyo neighborhood, where federal agents were present outside the event at the Japanese American National Museum and made at least one arrest.

"Donald Trump, you think it's coincidental? Donald Trump and his minions, Tom Homan, tough guy, decided coincidentally or not, that this was a location to advance ICE arrests," Newsom said about the operations outside the press conference. "I think it's pretty sick and pathetic."

LA MAYOR BASS PROVIDES CASH PAYMENTS TO ILLEGALS, ISSUES ORDER TO THWART IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

Bass, who has harshly criticized the Trump administration for conducting raids to arrest illegal immigrants in the city, showed up and questioned the timing of the operation.

"There is no way this was a coincidence. This was widely publicized that the governor and many of our other elected officials were having a press conference here to talk about redistricting, and they decided they were going to come and thumb their nose in front of the governor's face," a charged-up Bass said, calling it a "provacative act."

"They're talking about disorder in Los Angeles, and they are the source of the disorder," she added. "This is an administration, this is a Customs and Border Patrol that has gone amok."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House, U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

LA MAYOR RIPPED FOR INTERFERING WITH ICE RAID AT CRIME-RIDDEN LOCAL PARK: 'FULL OF S---'

Bill Essayli, the acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, which covers Los Angeles, responded to Bass' comment on social media.

"The Mayor and other California officials are under the false impression that they are an actual sanctuary from federal law," he wrote on X. "No person or state is above the law. Federal agents will operate anywhere and anytime within the United States."

The Trump administration has drawn the ire of Bass and Newsom for ongoing raids in and around Los Angeles in an effort to catch and deport illegal immigrants with criminal records.

In July, Bass showed up at the city's troubled MacArthur Park when federal agents conducted a sweep of illegal immigrants, calling it "outrageous" and "un-American."

"Our law enforcement operations are about enforcing the law — not about Gavin Newsom," Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement. "CBP patrols all areas of Los Angeles every day with over 40 teams on the ground to make LA safe."

Gregory Bovino, the chief patrol agent for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) El Centro sector, said Thursday's operation was about public safety.

"Los Angeles is a safer place. Since we won't have politicians that will do that, we do that ourselves," Bovino told Fox News. "So, that's why we're here today, as you can see, already making it a safer place. We're glad to be here. Not going anywhere."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thursday's press conference was centered on the battle over congressional redistricting ahead of next year's midterm elections. Newsom and fellow Democrats unveiled their game plan to counter a push by President Donald Trump and Republicans to create up to five GOP-friendly congressional districts in Texas at the expense of Democrat-controlled seats.

"Today is liberation day in the state of California," the governor said. "Donald Trump, you have poked the bear, and we will punch back."