Kamala Harris silent on mounting Cuomo allegations after Kavanaugh crusade, #MeToo support

While more and more members of both parties are weighing in on the sexual harassment allegations brought by multiple women against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one voice absent in the conversation has been Vice President Kamala Harris'.

Harris was a vocal opponent of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he faced allegations from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during his confirmation process, and she even said she believed women who had accused President Biden of inappropriate touching in the past.

"I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it," Harris said about Biden's accusers.

Now, in the wake of three women accusing Cuomo of harassment — two of whom worked for the governor at the time — Harris is silent while she holds the second highest office in the country.

Harris was a staunch critic of Kavanaugh and a supporter of Ford. She grilled the justice during his confirmation hearing, and then called for his impeachment after he had been confirmed to the Supreme Court.

"Christine Blasey Ford, who literally had nothing to gain by coming forward ... she looked at the fact that this guy was being nominated and said, 'the American people had the right to know what I know,' and she was treated like a criminal," Harris told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in September 2019.

"So yes, I call for impeachment," Harris continued. "I believe that is the clearest way for us to get an investigation of these allegations and we should open an investigation of these allegations."

Harris’ silence in the wake of the Cuomo allegations is amplified by the fact that other prominent female Democrats have already addressed the matter and supported an investigation.

"These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to," former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a statement Monday. Clinton has also served as a senator from New York.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also addressed the allegations on Sunday, calling them "serious and credible," after the second woman, Charlotte Bennett, accused Cuomo of harassment.

"The women who have come forward with serious and credible charges against Governor Cuomo deserve to be heard and to be treated with dignity," Pelosi said in a statement to Fox News. Pelosi expressed support for an independent investigation.

