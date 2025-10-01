Kamala Harris book reveals marital rift with Doug Emhoff during campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' new book, "107 Days," pulls back the curtain on her relationship with the first second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, recounting a scandal that rocked the early days of her short-lived presidential campaign and the fight that united them ahead of Election Day.

Soon after former President Joe Biden suspended his re-election campaign, The Daily Mail reported that Emhoff's first marriage ended following an affair with his children's nanny. Emhoff confirmed the affair soon after the news broke last year, and in the book, Harris lamented that "hurtful and degrading comments are, sadly, part and parcel of running for office these days."

"Where it crosses the line is when opponents go after family members," Harris wrote, adding, "Of course, I knew about this. Doug had told me about it when we were dating. We disclosed it during my vetting for VP."

Harris applauded her husband, whom she introduced in her book as "My Dougie," for handling it "like the mensch that he is, issuing a statement taking responsibility and expressing regret."

"Sadly," Harris said, families are not off limits when running for president.

Later in the book, Harris described "one of those fights that every married couple had," just weeks before Election Day, after Emhoff repurposed an anniversary present for her birthday and then didn't hear her shouting for a towel from the bath.

"I called Doug to ask him to bring me one. No answer. He was in the other room, watching the Dodgers eliminate the Mets in the playoffs. He couldn't hear me over the television. I called his phone," Harris wrote in the book.

When Emhoff answered casually, asking, "What's up?" she described it as a "bridge too far," prompting a fight fueled by the stress that "had finally gotten to both of us."

The former vice president said she was "looking forward to a special evening with Doug" on her birthday and was hoping he had planned something.

"Doug had been keeping his own grueling schedule and had flown in from a campaign event in Michigan. He was tired and pre-occupied," Harris said, while complaining that he hadn't put any thought into the hotel they were staying at that night or what they would have for dinner.

"It turned out to be a bland establishment whose red-and-black decor looked like it hadn't been redone since the '70s. The only distinguished feature of the room was its larger size, but the curtains were broken," Harris complained in her book.

Harris said her husband "stopped the argument cold," reminding the presidential candidate, "We can't turn on each other."

"With the hits coming from every direction, we have to stay united," Harris wrote. "Back-to-back, swords raised against all outside attacks. We had to protect each other, be each other's pillars of strength, givers and receivers of patience and unconditional love."

Like many political couples, unconfirmed rumors have swirled since she lost the election that Harris and Emhoff could get divorced.

But after their fight, Harris described how she started to find notes on her pillow "in Doug's chicken scratch, telling me how much he loved me."

The day after Harris' birthday, her social secretary, Storm Horncastle, told Emhoff, "Mr. Second Gentleman, you have to fix this," Harris wrote.

"She handed him a set of note cards. She'd numbered them one through five, for the nights we'd be apart through the end of the campaign. She instructed him to write a note on each one," Harris wrote.

Emhoff has two children from his first marriage, Cole and Ella, who famously refer to the former vice president as "Momala."

Harris said her best friend introduced them, admitting she "had kissed a lot of frogs before fate" brought her Emhoff.

She described in the book how "politics isn't built for male spouses."

"In D.C., there are long-standing social structures and well-understood roles for wives. Not for the very few husbands," she said in the book.

Harris' office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the divorce rumors.