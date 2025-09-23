Kamala Harris mentions Michelle Obama only three times in 300-page book. Here's what she said

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' highly anticipated book detailing her experiences on the unprecedented 2024 campaign trail only included three mentions of Michelle Obama, the majority of which were quotes about the former first lady and prominent Democrat voice, a Fox News Digital review of the memoir found.

The name "Michelle" or "Michelle Obama" appears in the book, "107 Days," only three times across its 300 pages, including two mentions related to the Obamas' delayed public endorsement of the vice president to serve as the 2024 Democratic nominee for president.

"Saddle up! Joe did what I hoped he would do. But you have to earn it," former President Barack Obama told Harris when the pair shared a conversation about a presidential endorsement following then-President Joe Biden dropping out of the race in July 2024.

"Michelle and I are supportive but not going to put a finger on the scale right now. Let Joe have his moment. Think through timing," Obama continued, according to Harris' notes of their conversation, which she published in her book.

In another section of the book, Harris details that on July 26, 2024, the Obamas endorsed Harris through a video message after holding off an endorsement since July 21, 2024.

"The big news of the day for my campaign wasn’t news to me. Barack and Michelle Obama had decided the time was right to endorse me. They’d wanted to make a film of them calling me, and it was now up on social media," she wrote in a second example of mentioning Michelle Obama.

The former first lady is again mentioned for a third and final time in a section of the book detailing that Harris' husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, was "moved way up the roster" of speakers at the Democratic National Convection (DNC), delivering a prime-time speech the same evening as the former first couple.

The book detailed Harris' account of the conversation Emhoff shared with DNC planners of the speech, which included the final mention of Michelle Obama:

"'You’re going Tuesday,' he was told."

"'Oh, okay, who am I on with?' he asked."

"'Barack and Michelle. You three are the prime-time package.'"

"No pressure."

Fox News Digital searched "first lady" and "the Obamas" for any other mention related to Michelle Obama, but turned up empty-handed.

The lack of mention regarding Michelle Obama in a personal manner came despite the former first lady hitting the 2024 campaign cycle, including stumping for the Harris–Walz ticket at rallies; the New York Times publishing an opinion piece capturing Michelle Obama's speech during a Harris–Walz rally in Michigan; and addressing the DNC in Chicago to champion the Democratic ticket.

"My girl, Kamala Harris, is more than ready for this moment," Michelle Obama said of Harris during her DNC speech. "She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency. And she is one of the most dignified. A tribute to her mother, to my mother and to your mother, too. The embodiment of the stories we tell ourselves about this country. Her story is your story. It’s my story. It’s the story of the vast majority of Americans trying to build a better life."

Conversely, former first lady Hillary Clinton is mentioned 14 times in Harris' book, including personal anecdotes. Former first lady Jill Biden was mentioned five times, all of which included anecdotes, an assessment of Jill Biden's mood during a meeting or a photo of the first couple accompanied by a favorable caption reading, "Hillary supporters sour that she’d been run over by Barack."

Barack Obama is mentioned nine times, including reflecting on conversations the pair shared, anecdotes about his White House and staff, as well as a comment that "Hillary supporters sour that she’d been run over by Barack" during the 2016 election.

Current first lady Melania Trump is mentioned zero times, former first lady Laura Bush also was left out of the book, while former President George W. Bush was mentioned four times.

Fox News Digital reached out to Michelle Obama's office, as well as Harris' office, for any comment on the brief mentions of the former first lady but did not immediately receive replies.