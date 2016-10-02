Kaine goes into VP debate with fundraising edge

Since their selections as the two big parties' vice presidential nominees, Tim Kaine, D-Va., has raised millions more for his own campaign than Mike Pence, R-Ind., has for his.

Kaine, who was technically nominated later, was credited by the Clinton campaign with raising at least $27 million.

Pence, meanwhile, has raised about $10 million for the Trump Victory Fund, helped raise $6 million with GOP nominee Donald Trump at a joint event and helped bring in some large checks to super PACs, reported Politico Sunday.

The two will face off in the campaign's only vice presidential debate Tuesday night at Longwood University in Farmville, Va. Both candidates are bringing in significant amounts of money to their campaigns. However, Kaine clearly has a financial leg up on Pence.

