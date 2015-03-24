Justice Dept. turns over more than 64,000 pages related to Fast and Furious

The Justice Department has turned over more than 64,000 pages of documents congressional lawmakers were seeking as part of their investigation into the botched gun-running operation known as Fast and Furious.

The material was handed over to the House Oversight and Government Reform panel late Monday in what aides describe as an election eve “dump.”

In total, 64,280 pages arrived on Capitol Hill — all material that had been withheld from Congress by President Obama, who used executive privilege to keep the information from lawmakers.

House Republicans, who led the charge to hold U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress over the documents, sued for their release, and a judge agreed with the GOP.

