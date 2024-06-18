'Just the beginning': Trump warns 'Biden migrant' crisis to get far worse after NY child rape

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump reacted Tuesday to the broad daylight rape of a 13-year-old girl in New York, telling Fox News Digital that the attack is "unthinkable" and "should never have happened," while warning that the "Biden migrant" crisis will get "far worse" unless he is elected president in November.

An illegal Ecuadorian immigrant is currently in NYPD custody after attacking two 13-year-old children in broad daylight at a popular park in Queens. The man wielded a machete and tied the boy and girl together by the wrists and raped the girl in broad daylight.

The migrant who was arrested in connection with the crime entered the United States illegally in 2021. The migrant had several low-level prior offenses, including subway fare jumping and drinking in public.

MIGRANT ARRESTED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT RAPE OF 13-YEAR-OLD IN NEW YORK PARK

Reacting to the horrific attack, former President Trump said it was "unthinkable" and "should never have happened."

"These are Biden migrants," Trump told Fox News Digital. "They are flooding our country. They are flooding our cities and states."

"It will get worse—far worse—unless I am elected president," Trump continued. "This is just the beginning. They have come in from all over the world. They have come in from jails. They have come in from mental institutions and many terrorists have come into our country."

He added, "We are a dumping ground for the world. This is just the beginning."

Trump told Fox News Digital that President Biden’s "open border has been a tragedy the likes of which our country has never seen before."

The attack took place at Kissena Park — about three miles from where the New York Mets play at Citi Field and near the site of the 1964 World’s Fair and the U.S. Open.

NEW YORK CITY GIRL, 13, SEXUALLY ASSAULTED AT KNIFEPOINT DURING BRAOD DAYLIGHT IN PARK: POLICE

"I grew up right near there," Trump told Fox News Digital. "Something like this was unthinkable years ago—unthinkable."

Trump recalled being able to walk down the street safely as a child.

"You could go down and go to the candy store, walk back—your parents never even had a thought of anything happening," Trump told Fox News Digital. "This is a different world. My parents never would have even had a thought that something could happen."

Trump, meanwhile, told Fox News Digital, "I’d like to pay my highest respects and love to the parents and family members—this tragedy should never have happened."

Police had been offering a $10,000 reward in the case after obtaining surveillance video showing the suspect on a bicycle.

Police found him after neighbors recognized him from the wanted poster, held him down and called 911, sources said.

The two teens were walking in the middle of the day when police say a man in his 20s approached them with the blade and forced them into a wooded area.

After the attack, he allegedly stole their cellphones and ran off.

Police described him as a male Hispanic in his 20s with braces and a tattoo of a horned animal with red eyes on his chest.