Jury pool shrinks as Ryan Routh trial unfolds in Florida on Day 2

The pool of potential jurors is narrowing for the high-profile federal trial of Ryan Routh, who faces charges for attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in September 2024.

During the second day of jury selection in Fort Pierce, Florida, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon eliminated a woman who asserted, "I am MAGA" as a potential juror for the trial. Cannon, a Trump appointee, claimed the statement exhibited "self-declared bias."

Another woman was removed as a potential juror for claiming she "only follows God’s law" on a questionnaire.

However, Cannon refused to cut a potential juror who claimed that he "knows Trump personally." The potential juror claimed that he had breakfast with Trump and first lady Melania Trump 25 years ago when he was considered for a job at a golf course. However, Cannon said the potential juror would still be able to participate fairly in the trial – despite the interaction decades ago.

Three groups of 60 potential jurors are undergoing the jury selection process, where prosecutors and Routh ask potential jurors questions to assess if they can fairly participate in the trial. The jury selection process got underway on Monday and is expected to conclude Wednesday. Routh is representing himself.

Ultimately, the jury selection process will identify 12 jurors and four alternates for the trial.

During Monday’s session, Routh’s questions for potential jurors included their views on the war in Gaza, their position on the U.S. potentially acquiring Greenland as the president has floated, and how they would act if they were driving and spotted a turtle in the middle of the road.

In response, Cannon labeled them "politically charged," and said that they were unnecessary for jury selection.

"None of the questions on your list have any bearing whatsoever. They were off base, sir, and have no relevance to jury selection," Cannon said.

According to prosecutors, Routh planned to kill Trump for weeks, and hid out in shrubbery on Sept. 15, 2024, when a Secret Service agent detected him pointing a rifle at Trump while the then-presidential candidate played golf. Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, but abandoned his weapon and the scene after the Secret Service agents opened fire.

Routh was later apprehended by the Martin County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office on the I-95 interstate in a black Nissan Xterra.

According to the Justice Department, he is charged with attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; assaulting a federal officer; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Routh also faces state charges related to terrorism and attempted murder.

Routh, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, was previously convicted of felonies in North Carolina in 2002 and 2010.

Fox News’ Jamie Joseph, Jake Gibson, Heather Lacey and The Associated Press contributed to this report.