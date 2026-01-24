Trump briefed on Border Patrol-involved shooting as Minneapolis mayor demands end to enforcement operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has been briefed after an armed individual in Minneapolis was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent, a White House official told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanded that the Trump administration remove immigration enforcement officials from the city.

A Border Patrol member shot an armed individual on Saturday at the intersection of East 26th Street and Nicollet Ave.

Minneapolis officials have since identified that person as 37-year-old White man, a resident of Minneapolis believed to be a U.S. citizen.

"I just saw a video of more than six masked agents pummeling one of our constituents and shooting him to death," Frey said during a midday press conference. "How many more residents? How many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end? How many more lives need to be lost before this administration realizes that a political and partisan narrative is not as important as American values? How many times must local and national leaders plead with you, Donald Trump, to end this operation and recognize that this is not creating safety in our city?"

Frey said he was tired of local officials being told to turn down the temperature, and that his community members are stirring up "vitriol" in the streets. He demanded that the administration "reflect" on the ongoing chaos in the city, and ask themselves whether they are achieving peace and safety.

"If the goal was to achieve peace and safety, this is doing exactly the opposite," he said. "If the goal was to achieve calm and prosperity, this is doing exactly the opposite."

"So to President Trump, this is a moment to act like a leader. Put Minneapolis put America first in this moment," he continued. "Let's achieve peace. Let's end this operation. And I'm telling you, our city will come back. Safety will be restored. We're asking for you to take action now to remove these federal agents."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News that the suspect was armed with a gun and two magazines.

DHS said that the officers attempted to disarm the suspect, who then "violently resisted."

"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene," DHS said. "The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID — this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

Blue state governors also jumped into the fray on Saturday morning, wasting no time in demanding that the Trump administration pull immigration officials from the field.

"Masked federal agents in Minnesota just shot and killed another person. We must put a stop to Trump’s ICE. Now. Stop the funding, stop the occupations, stop the killings," Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on X.

"I am asking my fellow Republican and Democratic Governors across the nation to have a unified response," he said in a follow-up post. "We must all stand against the lawlessness being inflicted in our states."

The posts followed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's statement, made in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, calling immigration officers "untrained."

"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening," Walz said. "The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

Kathy Hochul, the Democrat governor of New York, also weighed in on X.

"Another horrific outcome from a federal operation that has clearly spun out of control," she said. "Americans have had enough of lawless conduct masquerading as enforcement. President Trump is responsible for putting a stop to it."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Fox News' Rachel Wolf, Paul Mauro, Bill Melugin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.