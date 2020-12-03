Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Ga. Dem Senate candidate Jon Ossoff pushes to 'ban plastic waste' in campaign speech

Campaign promise comes as plastic bans are sweeping the country

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
'A massive turnout' is needed for Dems to win Georgia runoffs: Guy BensonVideo

'A massive turnout' is needed for Dems to win Georgia runoffs: Guy Benson

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic challenger to Republican incumbent David Perdue in the January runoff election, ‘cannot afford to tick off the Bernie Sanders wing of the party,’ FOX News Radio host Guy Benson tells ‘America’s Newsroom.’

One of the Democratic hopefuls for one of the hotly contested U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, called for a "phased-in ban" on  single-use plastics to create more sustainability Thursday.  

"We can have a clean, beautiful, healthy planet. We can ban plastic waste,"  Jon Ossoff told supporters in a speech. 

"We can end the destruction of our climate. We can make historic investments in clean and renewable energy. All of this is up to us."

RECORDS SHOW PERDUE STOCK TRADES NOT MADE BY OUTSIDE ADVISER: REPORT

Ossoff, who is facing Republican Sen. David Perdue in a runoff next month, lists a ban on single-use plastics as one of many plans to create a more sustainable future. 

"I’ll push for fast advances in sustainability — including a rapidly phased-in ban on single-use plastics, strongly enforced treaties to protect oceans and fisheries, aggressive protection of endangered species and habitats, increased fines for spills and contamination, and stricter controls on toxic chemicals," his campaign's website says. 

Perdue also has taken a stance against plastics. He sponsored the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which he said would reduce the creation of plastic waste and find new uses for plastic waste already out there. 

GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF SPURS ELECTION PROBE OF GROUPS TRYING TO REGISTER OUT-OF-STATE VOTERS

Plastic bans are sweeping the country as nine states and dozens of cities have banned single-use plastic bags. 

The coronavirus pandemic dealt a slight blow to the trend though. 

For instance, Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker lifted a ban on plastic bags and banned reusable bags into stores over fears that they could carry coronavirus. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Democrat, also recommended that shoppers stick to plastic bags for now and leave reusable bags at home. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election