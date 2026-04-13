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Republicans

Johnson gets reinforcements as GOP swears in new member — but the edge could shrink within days

Fuller's swearing-in brings the House Republican conference to 219 as Democrats eye a New Jersey special election

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Republican congressional candidate Clay Fuller says President Trump ‘was the difference maker’ in his special election victory Video

Republican congressional candidate Clay Fuller says President Trump ‘was the difference maker’ in his special election victory

GOP candidate Clay Fuller, who won Tuesday’s special congressional election in northwest Georgia, tells Fox News Digital President Trump was ‘the key factor in us winning.'

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Relief is on the way for House Speaker Mike Johnson, as the GOP clings to a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives.

Republican Rep.-elect Clay Fuller of Georgia is expected to be sworn in by Johnson on Tuesday, one week after Fuller defeated Democrat Shawn Harris in a special election to fill the vacant U.S. House seat in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, in the crucial southeastern battleground state.

The seat, in northwest Georgia, was left vacant when MAGA firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped down at the beginning of January. Greene quit Congress with a year left in her term, after a bitter falling out with Trump.

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Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a hearing with the House Committee on Homeland Security in the Cannon House Office Building on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. The committee convened to hear testimony from top national security officials on potential worldwide threats. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The special election came as Republicans clung to a fragile four-seat majority in the House. The GOP was under the gun to make sure the Democrats didn't pull off an upset in a district that President Donald Trump carried by a whopping 37 points in his 2024 presidential victory. Fuller ended up topping Harris by 12 points.

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Pointing to Fuller, Johnson in a statement to Fox News Digital said, "We look forward to welcoming him to our House Republican Conference and adding another strong member to our small but consequential majority."

And the Speaker described Fuller, who was a local district attorney and a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard who's served in the Air Force since 2009, as "a principled leader who is laser-focused on delivering results for Georgia."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson gesturing while speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., gestures as he meets with reporters ahead of a key procedural vote to end the partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Fuller, in an interview last week with Fox News Digital minutes after winning the runoff election, described himself as a "reinforcement" for Johnson and said his victory was "extremely crucial."

And referring to Washington, D.C., he said he was looking "forward to getting up there as soon as possible...to being up there and fighting."

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When Fuller is sworn in, the House Republican conference will stand at 219, which includes Republican-turned-independent Rep. Kevin Kiley of California, who caucuses with the GOP.

Republican Clay Fuller delivers a victory speech after winning special congressional electionrunoff

Republican congressional candidate Clay Fuller speaks after his victory in the special election runoff in Georgia's 14th District, on April 7, 2026 in Ringgold, Georgia (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News)

But the Democrats may soon boost their ranks by one to 215.

Democratic congressional candidate Analilia Mejia is favored in Thursday's special election in New Jersey's left-leaning 11th Congressional District, in the race to fill the seat left vacant when then Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill stepped down late last year after winning election as governor.

There's one more vacant seat in Congress, in California's 1st Congressional District, following the unexpected death in early January of Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

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A primary in the race to fill LaMalfa's seat will be held on June 2, which is primary day in California. And the special general election will be held on Aug. 4.

The district, in northeastern California, is solidly Republican.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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