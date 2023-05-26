Expand / Collapse search
Durham Probe
Published

John Durham to testify before House Judiciary Committee after releasing scathing report

House Judiciary Committee public testimony set for June 21

David Spunt
By David Spunt , Greg Norman | Fox News
Special Counsel John Durham will testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee about his report in June, a source has told Fox News on Friday.

The hearing will happen on Wednesday, June 21.

The day before, Durham will appear before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door briefing. 

Durham has found that the Department of Justice and FBI "failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law" when it launched the Trump-Russia investigation.

John Durham

Special Counsel John Durham, who then-United States Attorney General William Barr appointed in 2019 after the release of the Mueller report to probe the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, departs after his trial recessed for the day at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on May 25, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

The FBI’s original investigation, known as "Crossfire Hurricane," looked into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

