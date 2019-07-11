Biden vows to revive daily press briefings if he wins the White House

In a move likely to be welcomed by many of Trump's media critics, former Vice President Joe Biden has announced he would bring back daily press briefings if he wins the White House.

Biden made the announcement during a foreign policy speech on Thursday.

“We believe in the power of free press. That’s why I’ll return immediately to daily press briefings in the White House, the State Department, and the Defense Department,” the Democratic frontrunner declared.

Press briefings, and their absence under Trump, have been a hot topic among many in the media over recent months.

It has been over 100 days since the White House held a daily press briefing. It is unclear at this point if newly-appointed White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham will bring them back and whether she'll have a contentious relationship with D.C. reporters like her predecessor, Sarah Sanders.

Trump has also said briefings are held less frequently because of "fake news".

Critics have said the lack of briefings has made the administration less accountable, however, the president has maintained unprecedented accessibility, choosing instead to act as his own mouthpiece on many occasions -- including with his prolific use of social media.