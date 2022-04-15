White House releases Biden's 2021 tax returns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden reported a federal adjusted gross income of $610,702 last year, according to their 2021 federal income tax returns released by the White House Friday.

The president and first lady filed their income tax return jointly, and paid $150,439 in federal income tax. Their 2021 effective federal income tax rate is 24.6%.

The first couple also reported contributions of $17,394 to 10 different charities in 2021 — with the largest gift, $5,000, being donated to the Beau Biden Foundation. The White House says the foundation is a public charity dedicated to ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse.

The first couple on Friday also released their Delaware income tax return, and reported paying $30,765 in state income tax.

The first lady also released her Virginia income tax return and reported paying $2,721 in Virginia income tax.

The first lady teaches at Northern Virginia Community College.

The White House said that these tax returns mark Biden’s release of a total of 24 years of tax returns to the public.

The Biden’s 2021 tax returns are similar to 2020, but include the president’s presidential salary.



An annual presidential salary is $400,000, however, because he took office on Jan. 20, 2021, Biden reports making $378,833 last year.

In 2020, the first couple earned $607,336, which was down from the $985,223 they reported in 2019.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff also released their 2021 federal income tax return, as well as their state income tax returns for California, New York and the District of Columbia. The second couple also filed jointly.

Harris and Emhoff reported a federal adjusted gross income of $1,655,563. The returns reveal the couple paid $523,371 in federal income tax. Their federal income tax rate in 2021 was 31.6%.

Harris and Emhoff also paid $120,517 in California income tax, $2,044 in New York income tax.

The returns revealed Emhoff paid $54,441 in income tax for the District of Columbia.

The second gentleman teaches at Georgetown University Law Center and is required to file a D.C. return to pay D.C. income tax.

Emhoff resigned from the law firm DLA Piper LLP in January 2021. A White House official said as is typical with law firms, the firm is returning his partnership stake over a number of years.

In 2021, Emhoff's income from the law firm included income from sources within New York state, requiring the filing of a New York tax return and payment of New York income tax.

Harris and Emhoff contributed $22,100 to charity in 2021.