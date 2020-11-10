Harris' husband Doug Emhoff to sever ties with law firm DLA Piper

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff will sever all ties with his law firm and take on a role supporting the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

A Biden campaign official confirms to Fox News that Emhoff, a successful attorney and entertainment litigator, will cut the cord with his law firm – DLA Piper – by Inauguration Day. And Emhoff, who will become the first "second gentleman" in the nation’s history, "is working with the Biden-Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the administration."

Emhoff has been on a leave of absence from his law firm since his wife, the first-term senator from California and former state attorney general, was named as Biden’s running mate in August.

The campaign said Emhoff has been “completely focused on supporting the Biden-Harris campaign since Kamala Harris joined the ticket, and he is not resuming his private law practice at the firm. In the coming weeks, he will transition his client practice and sever all ties with DLA Piper before Inauguration Day.”

Emhoff has practiced law for roughly three decades, concentrating on intellectual property and technology, with a focus on entertainment and sports media.

His role in supporting the administration is expected to focus on issues involving access to justice.

Emhoff, who has two children from a previous marriage, married Harris in 2014.