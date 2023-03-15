Biden Blunders: President stumbles his way through gaffe-filled winter

President Biden's basket of blunders continued overflowing through February and early March with more speaking gaffes, numerous trips and falls and even an out-of-place laugh that landed him in hot water.

These follow what turned out to be a rough January for Biden, in which he averaged just under a half a gaffe per workday as he attempted to shift attention away from his classified document scandal and focus on other issues facing the country.

In early February, Biden bizarrely boasted during a speech at the White House that "more than half the women" on his team "are women."

BIDEN MOCKED FOR BIZARRE BOAST THAT ‘MORE THAN HALF THE WOMEN’ ON HIS TEAM ‘ARE WOMEN:' ‘IS HE A BIOLOGIST?’

"More than half the women of my cabinet, more than half the people of my cabinet, more than half the women in my administration are women," Biden said as he commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Biden also had trouble on multiple occasions while trying to climb the stairs to board Air Force One. He tripped and fell while climbing them during a visit to Poland on Feb. 22, and nearly did so again less than two weeks later during a trip to Alabama.

On the second occasion he merely appeared to lose his balance and avoided completely wiping out.

BIDEN TRIPS GOING UP AIR FORCE ONE STEPS AGAIN, SECOND TIME IN TWO WEEKS

Biden was blasted in early March during a speech to the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, when he laughed while discussing a mother who had lost two children to fentanyl.

"I should digress, probably, I've read, she, she was very specific recently, saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration," Biden said while laughing and referencing criticism he had received from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., over the fentanyl crisis.

BIDEN'S YEAR OF FORGETTING, GOING THE WRONG WAY AND SAYING THE WRONG THING

Earlier this week, Biden accidentally shared details about former President Jimmy Carter's health while speaking at a private Democratic fundraiser, before later admitting he "should not have said that."

According to Biden, Carter, a cancer survivor who entered hospice care last month, instructed him to deliver his eulogy once he passes away. Biden later implied Carter's cancer had returned.

"He asked me to do his eulogy – excuse me I shouldn’t say that," Biden remarked. "I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him. But they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough."

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.