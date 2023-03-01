Biden slammed for laughing while discussing mom who lost two children to fentanyl: 'Shameful'

President Biden was criticized for letting out a laugh as he discussed a mother who lost her two children to fentanyl overdoses in 2020.

Biden chuckled while discussing the situation during the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday night.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., pinned blame on the government for failing to stop the inflow of illicit drugs into America during a House hearing on the southern border crisis. Her comments were in response to testimony from Rebecca Kiessling, whose two sons died on July 29, 2020, due to fentanyl poisoning. According to the Detroit News, the two consumed what they thought were Percocet pills but contained fentanyl.

"This government has failed you, and it's failing American families, and it's failing, most of all, it's failing our children and our young people," Greene said during the hearing on Tuesday.

"Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl," Greene tweeted after the hearing.

While discussing Greene's comments and the loss of Kiessling's sons, Biden laughed.

"Isn't [Marjorie Taylor Greene] amazing? Oof," Biden says, as he laughs.

"I should digress, probably, I've read, she, she was very specific recently, saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration," Biden said while laughing.

"Shameful and emberassing," Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., commented on the video, shared by the Republican National Committee.

Kiessling said during the hearing that her sons' death was the result of a "murder," not an overdose.

"I don't use the term 'drug overdose' because this was not an overdose. This was murder," she said. "This is a war. Act like it. Do something."

According to Kiessling, her sons' "dealer" was saved from a dose of Narcan, which can reverse overdoses. According to the report, Lorenzo Brabo was sentenced in 2021 to eight to 15 years in prison for giving the teens the fentanyl which led to their deaths.