HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Jim Jordan raises red flag about alleged political retaliation by FBI

Jordan alleges an employee's security clearance was unjustly suspended, as was his duty and pay

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Rep Jim Jordan: Whistleblowers reveal FBI is purging conservatives Video

Rep Jim Jordan: Whistleblowers reveal FBI is purging conservatives

House Judiciary Committee member Jim Jordan tells 'The Ingraham Angle' a 'decorated' Iraq War veteran had security clearance suspended over Jan. 6 opinion.

Rep. Jim Jordan Wednesday said there's "real concern" about an allegedly political climate in the FBI that is leading to some people being retaliated against for "disfavored political speech."

Jordan, R-Ohio, made the comments the day after sending a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray alleging two instances in which FBI employees were punished for political speech surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. 

"It's a real concern. I don't know how pervasive it is," Jordan told Fox News Digital. "But what I do know is that we've had a lot of people, more than half a dozen in the FBI… come forward to our Republican staff on the Judiciary." 

Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, speaks to the press in the Rayburn House Office building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, June 4, 2021. 

Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, speaks to the press in the Rayburn House Office building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, June 4, 2021.  (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Jordan's Tuesday letter alleged one employee's security clearance was suspended, as was his duty and pay, for allegedly sharing views "that the FBI was not being entirely forthcoming about the events of January 6." That individual was a military veteran with a record of being highly successful in the FBI, according to Jordan. 

According to Jordan's letter, lawyers for the individual called the FBI's allegation a "distortion" and a "monumental leap from objective fact."

He also said the FBI "escalated an adverse personnel action" against another employee over an answer on an anonymous survey sent to employees after Jan. 6

Jordan told Fox News Digital Wednesday these people are not the first to come to his team with similar allegations. He also said that he has confidence Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will properly handle the allegations after Jordan brought similar stories from other FBI employees to him previously.

"We have talked to the inspector general relative to [a previous] letter… about the two agents who were on their day off who were at the Jan. 6 rally," Jordan said. "But we have not yet communicated to the inspector general that was made public yesterday."

Jordan added: "I've always through that Mr. Horowitz does good work, and he's a professional." 

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

