Published

FBI purging conservatives, critics of Jan 6 narrative, whistleblowers tell GOP lawmaker

Jim Jordan calls it the 'weaponization of government' against political enemies

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Reported FBI whistleblower claims bureau is purging conservatives Video

Reported FBI whistleblower claims bureau is purging conservatives

House Judiciary Committee member Jim Jordan tells 'The Ingraham Angle' a 'decorated' Iraq War veteran had security clearance suspended over January 6 opinion.

The FBI is reportedly purging conservatives within its ranks, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., told "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday, citing an unnamed, "decorated" Iraq War veteran he said "had the gall" to question establishment orthodoxy on the Jan. 6 narrative and committee probe.

LAURA INGRAHAM: We're learning exclusively tonight about what's going on inside the FBI: Whistleblowers have told Congressman Jim Jordan that the agency is in full-blown retaliation mode, referring to what's going on as a "purge" of agency employees who hold conservative views. 

One employee reportedly had a security clearance taken away and then he was indefinitely suspended from his duty and got his pay taken away for disagreeing with their Jan. 6 narrative

JIM JORDAN: [He is a] decorated Iraqi War veteran being run out of the FBI. His allegiance to the country is being questioned because he had the gall to say something that offended the FBI leadership about the Jan. 6 investigation. 

The other [individual] is also having the same thing happen to them simply because, on an anonymous questionnaire, they said something that the leadership disagreed with them about Jan. 6.

And I would put I point out that we now have had six agents come forward as whistleblowers — two on the school boards narrative... and four now, regarding Jan. 6. That is a concern to us, but we've had literally a half-a-dozen FBI agents come to our committee.

It's the weaponization of government against your political foes.

