Jill Biden lands new job following four years as first lady

Jill Biden landed a new job following her four years in the White House: leading a California-based think tank's initiative aimed at improving women's health.

"From endometriosis to healthy aging, the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research made important investments in research and development, while making clear it will take collaboration across industries to bring these innovations to scale," Biden said, according to a Milken Institute press release published April 29. "I am honored to join the Milken Institute as we unite leaders around a shared mission: for women everywhere to benefit from the lifesaving, world-changing research we know is possible."

The Milken Institute describes itself as a nonpartisan economic think tank based out of Santa Monica that focuses on "financial, physical, mental, and environmental health" to "bring together the best ideas and resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues." Biden will serve as the chair of the think tank's new Women’s Health Network.

Biden, who is a teacher and holds a doctorate in education, focused as first lady on the Biden Cancer Moonshot plan to end cancer, the Joining Forces initiative to support veteran families and caregivers, and launching the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.

Biden joined the Milken Institute's 28th annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Monday. Other notable guests who addressed the conference included Trump administration Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump administration Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Biden's new role serving as chair of the Milken Institute's initiative will focus on "galvanizing participation, collaboration, and shared action in the Women’s Health Network to improve women’s health and wellbeing," according to the think tank's press release announcing the former first lady's new role.

Former President Joe Biden signed a presidential memorandum in 2023 that launched the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research. Jill Biden led the White House initiative, which worked to beef up funding for and research into women's health.

The Biden White House argued at the time that "TOO MANY medical studies have focused on men and left women out" and that too many of "the medicine dosages, treatments, medical school text books, are based on men and their bodies – and that information doesn’t always apply to women."

Jill Biden said during Milken's conference Monday that her husband had been eager to "infuse" the "federal government with money" when they launched the White House women's health initiative in 2023.

"So one of the things we did was we got to work right away," Jill Biden said during the Milken Institute conference Monday. "Joe said, 'You know, let's infuse – really, the federal government with money.' In one year, we put in $1 billion to advance women's research."

"And we worked a lot through the (National Institutes of Health) and the way that they did research, and we made sure that they disaggregated the data and that they separated the research on women and men differently, and we worked with (the Department of Defense) DOD – they put a lot of money into women's research – and then we put a lot of money in to de-risk the investment. So there were a lot of things that, really, private equity wasn't willing to take on because it was too risky, and we thought, let's push this forward, and let's try to find answers more quickly."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Milken Institute Tuesday for additional comment on the former first lady's new role, but did not immediately receive a reply.

Jill Biden worked as a professor at Northern Virginia Community College from 2009 to December 2024, when she announced she wrapped up her final semester as her husband prepared for his Oval Office exit.

Jill Biden's new role comes as political books recapping the Biden administration hit bookshelves nationwide, with several reporting that concerns over the president's mental acuity and age had gripped the administration across its four years.

The book "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," for example, is set to be released in July and authored by three reporters from the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Washington Post, and reportedly details how Biden's team chose not to have the president take a cognitive test in February 2024 due to concerns that taking the test itself would raise more questions about his age.

Another book, Chris Whipple's "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," reported that White House staffers allegedly kept Biden from socializing with others, including close allies and friends, out of fear the 46th president "might say the wrong thing or might feed the mental acuity narrative."