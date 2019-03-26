Jessica Tarlov: Schiff, Swalwell, should present the collusion evidence they said they had against Trump

Democratic strategist and Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov called on House Democrats to release their findings from their ongoing Russia probes that allegedly incriminate President Donald Trump.

Long before Special Counsel Robert Mueller determined that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia during the 2016 election, several Democratic lawmakers including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif told numerous media outlets that they had seen “plenty of evidence” that proved collusion existed.

Appearing on “Fox News @ Night,” Tarlov began by insisting that Democrats will accept the Mueller’s findings once his report is made public. She also urged the House Democrats who’ve said they’ve seen evidence of collusion to release them as well.

“People who did say they had evidence of collusion should present it,” Tarlov told Fox News’ Shannon Bream. “We’re obviously not privy to everything Adam Schiff has seen, though I imagine Bob Mueller was and then some. But Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, et cetera they should present that evidence to the American people. I want as much information out there as possible.”

The pundit argued that had a special counsel issued a report on Hillary Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch only released a four-page summary, conservatives would be “flipping out.”

“Congress voted 420-0 to release the Mueller report,” Tarlov continued. “I know that we will get it at the end but I don’t see what the problem is.”