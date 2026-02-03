Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

JB Pritzker

Illinois Gov Pritzker donates $5M to super PAC backing lieutenant governor's Senate campaign

Primary elections are scheduled for March 17

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Pritzker: It seems like I live rent-free in Trump's head Video

Pritzker: It seems like I live rent-free in Trump's head

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reacts to the Trump administration’s immigration raids in Chicago and explains how he thinks federal and local governments should ‘properly get the bad guys off the street’ on ‘Special Report.’ 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has stepped in with significant financial support for a super PAC aiding the Senate campaign of his lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton, as she seeks to gain traction in next month’s Democratic primary for an open seat.

Pritzker donated $5 million in December to Illinois Future PAC, according to a campaign finance report posted on the Federal Election Commission website.

NBC News reported that contributions from Pritzker and his family members – including more than $1 million contributed by cousin Jennifer Pritzker – made up nearly the entirety of the super PAC’s $6.3 million raised last year. 

The primary elections for the crowded Senate race are scheduled for March 17.

THE DEMOCRAT JAMES CARVILLE THINKS IS WORTH WATCHING IN 2028 WILL SURPRISE YOU

JB Pritzker answers questions from reporters inside a government building.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker takes questions at the Illinois Capitol during the legislative session in Springfield, Oct. 30, 2025. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Stratton and Democratic Illinois Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly participated in a debate hosted by WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times, the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics and International House in late January.

The trio discussed a range of topics including whether they would support Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer if elected.

Krishnamoorthi said he was undecided and would "hear his pitch." "I haven’t decided," he told the moderators at the debate.

PRITZKER CLAIMS COUNTRY UNDER TRUMP WORSE THAN COVID PANDEMIC WHERE PEOPLE DIED 'IN DROVES'

Three Democratic candidates stand on a debate stage at a university auditorium before an audience.

Democratic U.S. Senate primary contenders U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly and Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton take the stage for a debate on Jan. 26, 2026, at the University of Chicago. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Kelly said her support would depend on who might run against Schumer.

Stratton, however, delivered a firm rejection, saying she has already made her position public.

"No, and I've already said that I will not support Chuck Schumer as leader in the Senate, and I'm the only person on this stage that has said so," she said.

The Illinois lieutenant governor addresses reporters at a podium during a briefing about federal activity in the city.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks during a press conference on reports of federal deployments in Chicago, Illinois, on Sept. 2, 2025. (Jim Vondruska/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Stratton received Pritzker’s endorsement in April as she campaigns to succeed Sen. Dick Durbin, who has said he will not seek a sixth term.

NBC News reported that Krishnamoorthi, the leading Democratic candidate in the Senate race, has built a massive war chest, pouring roughly $20.5 million into television advertising since July, according to data from AdImpact.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue