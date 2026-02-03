Illinois Gov Pritzker donates $5M to super PAC backing lieutenant governor's Senate campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has stepped in with significant financial support for a super PAC aiding the Senate campaign of his lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton, as she seeks to gain traction in next month’s Democratic primary for an open seat.

Pritzker donated $5 million in December to Illinois Future PAC, according to a campaign finance report posted on the Federal Election Commission website.

NBC News reported that contributions from Pritzker and his family members – including more than $1 million contributed by cousin Jennifer Pritzker – made up nearly the entirety of the super PAC’s $6.3 million raised last year.

The primary elections for the crowded Senate race are scheduled for March 17.

Stratton and Democratic Illinois Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly participated in a debate hosted by WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times, the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics and International House in late January.

The trio discussed a range of topics including whether they would support Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer if elected.

Krishnamoorthi said he was undecided and would "hear his pitch." "I haven’t decided," he told the moderators at the debate.

Kelly said her support would depend on who might run against Schumer.

Stratton, however, delivered a firm rejection, saying she has already made her position public.

"No, and I've already said that I will not support Chuck Schumer as leader in the Senate, and I'm the only person on this stage that has said so," she said.

Stratton received Pritzker’s endorsement in April as she campaigns to succeed Sen. Dick Durbin, who has said he will not seek a sixth term.

NBC News reported that Krishnamoorthi, the leading Democratic candidate in the Senate race, has built a massive war chest, pouring roughly $20.5 million into television advertising since July, according to data from AdImpact.