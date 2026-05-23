EXCLUSIVE: Trump-backed military vet mocked for disability ahead of Memorial Day: ‘Most shameful thing’

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FIRST ON FOX: A Texas congressional race already marred by scandal is facing new controversy after veterans condemned political ads sent ahead of Memorial Day weekend that mock a President Donald Trump-backed veteran over his military disability.

With days left in a bitter Republican primary runoff election between John Lujan and Carlos De La Cruz in Texas’ 35th Congressional District, a mail ad sent this week by the Lujan-aligned political action committee Protect and Serve knocked De La Cruz over his disability status, referring to him as "the ‘100% disabled’ kickboxer."

The ad rips into De La Cruz, an Air Force veteran who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, suggesting he "claims a 100% disability to avoid paying any property taxes." The ad goes on to say that though the "VA defines 100% disabled as for veterans whose ‘conditions are so severe that they result in total impairment,’" De La Cruz "was physically fit enough to train in and operate a kickboxing gym and lists himself as a volunteer carpenter."

Charlotte Neiner, an Air Force veteran and Wounded Warrior Project member, told Fox News Digital that as a disabled veteran herself, "This is the most shameful thing I have ever pulled out of my mailbox."

She emphasized that "to do this days before Memorial Day is a disgrace."

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"Career politician John Lujan's team is doing his dirty work, attacking a fellow veteran's wounds," she posited, adding, "He never wore the uniform a single day. He has no idea what these injuries cost, and he never will."

In Neiner’s opinion, "a man with this little honor has no business anywhere near Congress."

She said that after this episode, Lujan "will not get my vote, he will not get the vote of a single veteran I know, and I will personally make sure every veteran in this district knows exactly what he did."

Neiner added, "I am proudly voting for Carlos De La Cruz, and John Lujan should be ashamed of himself."

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The Lujan campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Under Texas law, veterans deemed 100% disabled or individually unemployable by the Department of Veterans Affairs can receive a total exemption from property taxes on their primary residence homestead. More than 164,000 Texas veterans with 100% disability ratings are estimated to receive the state’s full homestead property-tax exemption, according to Texas disabled-veteran property tax advocates citing 2024 VA data.

De La Cruz owned and operated a kickboxing gym in the San Antonio area.

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Lujan and De La Cruz are set to face off again on Tuesday after neither candidate was able to reach the required 50 percent vote threshold to earn the GOP nomination. In their first matchup, Lujan had an edge, finishing with roughly 32 percent of the vote and De La Cruz placing second with roughly 27 percent.

Both candidates have garnered top-name endorsements, with De La Cruz being backed by Trump and Lujan being backed by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

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This comes as the Democratic primary in the same district has been equally controversial. Democrat Maureen Galindo stirred up national outrage by vowing in a social media post to imprison and castrate "American Zionists."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Protect and Serve PAC for comment.