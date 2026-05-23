US Army hits 2026 recruiting goals four months early, Pete Hegseth announces at West Point commencement

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The United States Army reached its recruiting goals for 2026 four months early, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed during a Saturday commencement speech at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

"Recruitments are up across the joint force, and I'm pleased to announce that just two days ago, the U.S. Army met its 2026 recruiting goals four months early," Hegseth said.

"A second record year in a row. That means you're about to train this group right here and lead 61,500 new soldiers. And next year, when we grow the size of the army, it will be even more when you're out there in your formations as platoon leaders at the tip of the spear, you will be at the tip of the spear of their snapback," he continued.

In 2025, the Army set a goal of 61,000 and exceeded it with 62,050, according to the Pentagon.

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"The men and women who chose to serve our nation are actively showing their commitment to something larger than themselves," Command Sgt. Maj. Danny Basham, United States Army Recruiting Division command sergeant major, said in a statement. "The nation depends on their strength, character and commitment."

During Hegseth's speech, the war secretary also criticized previous military policy of focusing on diversity goals and "anti-American ideologies."

"They embraced the DEI craze and tried to introduce diversity and inclusion studies, and they hired professors who advocated for anti-American ideologies right here in these halls. But no more. West Point is set apart. It's special. It's above politics. Success here is based on merit. It's how you perform that matters. This is the United States Military Academy," he said.

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"The single dumbest phrase in military history was peddled in our army only a few short years ago. You've all heard it, maybe in your first two years at West Point. Our diversity is our strength. The single dumbest phrase in military history," he said.

"We had generals saying this with a straight face on national television. It was absolute nonsense. Now, these sorts of silly things can be laughed at when they occur in a civilian lounge or civilian faculty lounge, or debated in graduate seminars, but they cannot be tolerated in our formations. These ideas are what get people killed. Diversity is not our strength. Unity is our strength," Hegseth said, garnering applause.

He continued to praise the graduating cadets and painted a picture of a dangerous world confronting them.

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"You're in a dangerous line of work, and there is no world in which high intensity conflict exists without great pain, agony, sickness, and human tragedy. In this War Department, we raise up warriors. Purpose built, not for good weather, blue skies or fancy parades. We're built to load up on the back of helicopters, C-17s or Strykers in the dead of night, in fair weather or foul, to go to dangerous places, to engage those who would do our nation and our citizens harm and deliver justice in close and brutal combat on behalf of the American people," he continued.

"But what makes us different is that we don't fight because we hate what's in front of us. We fight because we love what's behind us. Our family, our freedom and our flag. The battlefield does not grade on a curve, and you can't throw your pronouns at the enemy. Combat is the ultimate test, and our best Americans must ace it," Hegseth said.

Hegseth's speech touched heavily upon faith as he read a verse from Isaiah 6:8. "Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying 'whom shall I send, and who will go for us?' and I said 'Here I am! Send me,'" Hegseth read.

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"Send me is the timeless, selfless call to service," he said.

He also invoked Charlie Kirk while imploring the cadets to seek God always.

"As Charlie Kirk often said, 'Remember always, this too shall pass.' The good times will pass. The bad times will pass. You're never as good as you think you are, nor are you as bad as you think you are. Seek God in every circumstance," he said.

Hegseth delivered his speech Saturday as the U.S. considering resuming fresh military actions against Iran as a peace deal hangs in the balance. The war secretary discussed what was asked of the U.S. military during Operation Epic Fury.

"Your soldiers must be ready for anything because the world is only getting more complex. Just look at what our soldiers have done in just the last few months alone, we've asked our airborne and rapid reaction forces to deploy at a moment's notice to the Middle East, standing as an iron shield to protect American bases and American lives from Iranian proxies. This includes American Army units using HIMARS to help sink the Iranian Navy. I know the Army loves sinking the Navy. That's the only name navy you're currently allowed to sink," Hegseth joked, referencing the known friendly rivalry between the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.

President Donald Trump is holding a conference call on Saturday afternoon with Arab leaders to get their opinions on a draft agreement with Iran. The president reportedly told Axios earlier Saturday he's a "solid 50/50" on whether a "good" deal could be reached or else "blow them to kingdom come."