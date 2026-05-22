Castro indictment fuels speculation Trump may be reviving Maduro playbook against Cuba

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The Trump administration’s decision to indict former Cuban leader Raúl Castro is fueling comparisons to the pressure campaign President Donald Trump previously used against Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, as the White House ramps up economic pressure, direct appeals to Cubans and military visibility in the Caribbean.

The indictment — tied to Cuba’s 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft that killed three U.S. citizens — has raised questions about whether the administration is testing a Venezuela-style pressure strategy against Havana’s communist regime.

The USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has been operating in the Caribbean under U.S. Southern Command authorities, providing a visible military backdrop to the administration’s increasingly confrontational posture toward Havana. Publicly announced assets include fighter aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft and guided-missile destroyers.

The broader posture has drawn comparisons to the administration’s earlier campaign against Maduro, which similarly began with criminal charges against a longtime anti-American strongman before expanding into a wider regime-pressure effort involving sanctions, diplomatic isolation and heightened U.S. military activity in the Caribbean.

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Federal prosecutors charged Castro and several former Cuban officials Wednesday in connection with the 1996 shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue civilian aircraft that killed four men, including three U.S. citizens. Castro was Cuba’s defense minister at the time of the attack.

U.S. prosecutors allege Castro helped authorize the operation after the civilian planes repeatedly entered Cuban airspace while conducting missions linked to the Miami-based Brothers to the Rescue organization, which searched for Cuban migrants at sea and opposed the communist government in Havana.

Cuban fighter jets ultimately shot down two unarmed aircraft over international waters in 1996, according to the indictment, triggering international condemnation and one of the most severe crises in U.S.-Cuba relations since the Cold War.

"At the very least, it means symbolically that he is now set up just as Nicolás Maduro was," Christine Balling, a Cuba expert at the Institute of World Politics and former adviser to U.S. Special Operations Command South, told Fox News Digital.

During Trump’s earlier pressure campaign against Maduro, the U.S. indicted the Venezuelan leader on narcoterrorism charges, tightened sanctions on the country’s oil sector, backed opposition efforts to remove him and increased military operations in the Caribbean.

The campaign ultimately culminated in a U.S.-backed operation that removed Maduro from effective power and reopened channels of American influence inside Venezuela through energy negotiations and cooperation involving senior figures including Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

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Balling cautioned that she did not believe the U.S. was necessarily preparing the same type of operation against Castro or Cuba itself.

"I don't think that we are necessarily going to conduct the same operation," she said. "Raúl Castro is 94 years old. It might not be worth the trouble."

Still, Balling argued, the indictment sends "a very straightforward message that we are 100% behind the fall of the Castro regime."

The White House could not immediately be reached for comment.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced that message this week with a direct appeal to the Cuban people, accusing the communist government of blaming the island’s collapse on the U.S. "blockade" while enriching military-linked elites who dominate the Cuban economy. Rubio also highlighted the success of Cubans living abroad, arguing the Cuban people — not the regime — were capable of prosperity.

Balling described Rubio’s remarks as a deliberate attempt to undermine Havana’s domestic propaganda and convince Cubans that the regime, rather than the United States, bears primary responsibility for the island’s economic collapse.

"Rubio wants them to understand that the regime is acting against their own interests," she said.

Trump further fueled speculation this week when asked whether tensions with Cuba would escalate following the Castro indictment.

"There won’t be escalation," Trump said. "We won’t have to."

Some analysts interpreted Trump’s comments — combined with Rubio’s direct appeals to ordinary Cubans — as a sign the administration may believe internal pressure against the regime could eventually accomplish what direct military escalation would not.

"It’s sowing the seeds of a counter-revolutionary feeling," Balling said.

But Balling warned that any serious destabilization of Cuba could trigger consequences far beyond the island itself, particularly a potential mass migration crisis just 90 miles from Florida.

"If we go so far as to engage militarily, we are probably looking at thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of refugees," she said.

Cuba has already been suffering through rolling blackouts, fuel shortages and a worsening economic crisis as the administration increases pressure on the island’s energy lifelines.

Despite the increasingly confrontational rhetoric, Washington has also kept open limited channels of communication with Havana.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled publicly to Cuba on May 14 for talks with senior Cuban security officials, delivering what U.S. officials described as a warning that Cuba could no longer serve as a "safe haven for adversaries" while also offering the prospect of deeper economic and security engagement if Havana makes "fundamental changes."

The visit came as the Trump administration pressed a $100 million humanitarian aid proposal aimed at addressing Cuba’s worsening blackout and fuel crisis. Cuban officials signaled they were open to accepting assistance distributed through independent humanitarian and religious organizations rather than directly through the government.

Analysts say Cuba’s armed forces are far weaker than during the Cold War, when the island fielded one of Latin America’s largest militaries with Soviet backing. Today, experts describe the Cuban military as severely degraded by decades of economic collapse, fuel shortages and aging equipment.

"Cuba had a First World military in a Third World country," Frank Mora, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Western Hemisphere under President Barack Obama, told The Wall Street Journal this week. "It’s a shell of a shell of what it used to be."

Still, analysts caution that Cuba’s weakness does not necessarily make the island easy to pressure or destabilize.

Unlike Venezuela, where the U.S. has at times maintained limited economic engagement despite sanctions on Maduro’s government, Cuba’s military-linked conglomerate GAESA controls large portions of the island’s economy, including tourism, retail and infrastructure.

Balling argued that the deep integration between the regime and the broader Cuban state could complicate any attempt to isolate Havana’s leadership without further destabilizing the country itself.

The administration also has increasingly framed Cuba as a broader national security concern beyond the island’s deteriorating conventional military capabilities. Rubio this week accused Havana of hosting Chinese and Russian intelligence infrastructure.

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For now, administration officials have stopped short of outlining any military plans toward Cuba.

But the combination of criminal charges, economic pressure, information campaigns and visible U.S. military assets in the region has convinced many Cuba watchers that the White House is exploring whether the Maduro pressure model can be adapted just 90 miles from American shores.