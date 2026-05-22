WATCH: House Dems unload on Texas Democrat over ‘demented’ antisemitic comments

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House Democrats publicly distanced themselves from Texas congressional candidate Maureen Galindo for her recent remarks calling for ICE detention centers to be turned into prisons for "American Zionists."

"Maureen Galindo is a moral disgrace who has no business running for, let alone holding, elected office," Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., told Fox News Digital. "So she should withdraw from the race out of shame."

"That kind of rhetoric has no place in our politics and we should not accept that kind of antisemitism here in the House of Representatives," Rep. John Olszewski, D-Md., said. "There's no world in which I can support a candidate like that."

"She must be crazy — something wrong with her," Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y. said. "That’s demented."

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The backlash comes after Galindo posted to her social media pledging to turn ICE detention centers into a "prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers," which drew accusations of antisemitism from both parties. In the same Instagram post, she also said the prison will be used as a castration center for pedophiles, "which will probably be most of the Zionists."

Some House Democrats told Fox News Digital it was the first time they were hearing of Galindo’s controversy, or dodged giving their take on the matter.

"I’m sorry, I’m late for committee," Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said.

"This is the first I’m hearing about it, but I think anyone saying that is problematic," Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., said.

"I have no idea about Texas," Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said.

Top Democrats have also accused Republicans of helping elevate Galindo’s candidacy in Texas’ 35th Congressional District. The seat is currently held by a Democrat, with Republicans hoping to pick up the seat in the November midterms.

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The attempt to shift the blame to Republicans comes after accusations have circulated that super PAC "Lead Left," which has spent roughly $900,000 promoting Galindo, has ties to the Republican Party.

No public proof has emerged showing Republican control of the PAC. Still, leading House Democrats were quick to call out the GOP for any potential ties. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement that "MAGA extremists should be ashamed of themselves."

"This is disgusting, and it absolutely has to be condemned — these comments," Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said. "I think what also needs to be condemned is Republicans putting a million dollars behind her. Why do Republicans want her to win?"

Galindo also said in the post that when elected into Congress, she will work to pass legislation that all Zionism and support of Zionism will be considered antisemitic. She herself has denied allegations of being antisemitic, but says she is opposed to "Zionist Jews."

"I think it’s very clear that we all have to take a stand against antisemitism," Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., said when asked about Galindo’s comments.

Since the firestorm that has come from these posts, Galindo has since posted a video to Facebook addressing the antisemitic accusations, claiming she never called for Jewish people to be imprisoned but that she wants to "put billionaire American Zionists who are funding the genocidal prison systems involved in trafficking into prison."

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"I'm against all internment camps and would like to see them all shut down ASAP, starting with the many in South Texas," Galindo said, referring to ICE detention centers.

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Galindo will go face-to-face against congressional candidate Johnny Garcia on Tuesday in the Texas Democratic primary.

"She won't make it here," Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, said when asked if he would pursue moving to expel her from Congress if elected. "I'm confident that the people in that district, much of which I represented for a decade, will stand with Johnny.