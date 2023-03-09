Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Jeffries questions report of Biden reversing border detainment policy, says Dems 'overwhelmingly' against it

Jeffries says Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas was meeting with the Hispanic and progressive caucuses on the issue

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday rebuffed questions on President Biden's rumored revival of detainment policies at the Mexican border.

Jeffries, saying it was not apparent to him Biden was even considering the policy shift, added that House Democrats stood firm against the detention of migrant families.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. 

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.  (Reuters)

"It's not clear to me that it is being considered," Jeffries said. "What is clear is that House Democrats overwhelmingly, if not uniformly, believe that family separation is not a policy that should be pursued."

BIDEN ADMIN WEIGHS REVIVAL OF POLICY TO DETAIN MIGRANT FAMILIES AMID SOUTHERN BORDER CRISIS: REPORTS

The Biden administration is reportedly considering the revival of a policy that would detain migrant families who cross the southern border illegally amid the expected expiration of Title 42.

President Biden speaks with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas.

President Biden speaks with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. (Jim Watson/AFP)

The deliberation by the White House — first reported by The New York Times — comes after President Biden put an end to several policies used by former President Trump's administration to crack down on the heavy flow of illegal migrants into America.

GOP SENATORS TOUR SOUTHERN BORDER IN TEXAS, SAY MIGRANT CRISIS IS A 'SELF-INFLICTED WOUND'

Addressing a lack of communication from the White House on the validity of the reports, Jeffries claimed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas met with the Hispanic and progressive caucuses about the issue.

Alejandro Mayorkas visiting U.S. Customs and Border Protection in El Paso, Texas.

Alejandro Mayorkas visiting U.S. Customs and Border Protection in El Paso, Texas. (Fox News)

BIDEN ADMIN ANNOUNCES POLICY TO LIMIT ASYLUM CLAIMS AT SOUTHERN BORDER AS TITLE 42’S END LOOMS

However, Jeffries said he was not familiar with the details of the meeting.

"With respect to communication, on the specifics of this issue, there was a conversation between the Homeland Security secretary and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and, I believe, members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus," Jeffries said. 

"I haven't been fully briefed on that meeting, so I'll refrain from further comment until I hear from our members."

