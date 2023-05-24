Expand / Collapse search
James Comer, Chris Wray to meet after FBI refusal to produce docs alleging showing Biden family illegal scheme

Comer said that the House Oversight Committee may hold Wray in contempt of Congress if the FBI doesn't hand over the document

David Spunt
By David Spunt , Adam Sabes | Fox News
Rep. James Comer: The FBI doesn't respect anyone in Congress Video

Rep. James Comer: The FBI doesn't respect anyone in Congress

Rep. James Comer criticizes the FBI for not turning in an unclassified document 'crucial' to lawmakers' Biden family investigation on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Rep. James Comer R-Ky., and FBI Director Christopher Wray will meet in the coming days, a source told Fox News.

The scheduled meeting comes after Comer, the House Oversight Committee chairman, requested to meet with the FBI director about subpoenaed documents allegedly related to the Biden family's business dealings to discuss scenarios that the committee may take if the FBI does not turn over the documents.

One of those options is holding Wray in contempt of Congress.

Comer sent a letter to Wray on Wednesday stating that the FBI has "failed to produce the FD-1023 form or offer any reasonable accommodation that would allow the Committee to review the document."

COMER REQUESTS MEETING WITH FBI DIRECTOR AFTER REFUSAL TO PRODUCE BIDEN DOC ALLEGEDLY SHOWING ILLEGAL SCHEME

James Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., prepares for a television interview in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 12, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

According to the letter, Comer is giving the FBI until May 30 to comply with the subpoena and threatened to "initiate contempt of Congress proceedings" if the agency refuses to hand over the document.

The unclassified FD-1023 document details allegations of crimes of a pay-to-play scheme in relation to the Biden family's business dealings, a whistleblower at the federal agency told Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. 

FBI REFUSES TO PROVIDE SUBPOENAED DOCUMENT ON ALLEGED BIDEN 'CRIMINAL SCHEME'

FBI Director Christopher Wray was "appalled" by Tyre Nichols video

FBI Director Christopher Wray listens during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Grassley and Comer both requested a meeting with Wray back on May 16.

"They don't respect anyone in Congress," Comer said Monday on Fox News. "They've been able to get away with this for a long time. The media continues to turn a blind eye. The Senate Republicans continue to fund the FBI. Why would you change your business model when you're getting everything you want?"

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that he believes the agency will provide the document.

James Comer

FILE: House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"I explained to the director that we will do everything in our power, and we have the jurisdiction over the FBI, and we have the right to see this document," McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. "I believe after this call, we will get this document."

Fox News' Jon Street and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

