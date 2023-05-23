FBI refuses to provide subpoenaed document on alleged Biden 'criminal scheme'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation failed to turn over a document subpoenaed by House Republicans that allegedly details a bribery scheme from then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The agency refused to provide the document Monday in a private meeting with the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The unclassified FD-1023 document details criminal allegations of a pay-to-play scheme related to the Biden family's business dealings, according to a whistleblower at the agency who spoke with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who chairs the Oversight Committee, issued the subpoena to the FBI, which previously failed to provide the document by a May 10 deadline. Comer said he wants to work with Senate Republicans to hold the FBI's budget "hostage" until the agency gets new leadership or provides the document.

"They don't respect anyone in Congress," Comer said Monday on Fox News. "They've been able to get away with this for a long time. The media continues to turn a blind eye. The Senate Republicans continue to fund the FBI. Why would you change your business model when you're getting everything you want?"

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he had a call with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday and is confident the agency will eventually provide the document.

"I explained to the director that we will do everything in our power, and we have the jurisdiction over the FBI, and we have the right to see this document," McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. "I believe after this call, we will get this document."

Comer said Monday he has spoken with McCarthy about holding Wray under contempt if he does not comply.

The FBI wrote a six-paged letter to Comer on May 10 explaining its concerns with the issued subpoena, which included claims that the wanted document is unverified and based on informants who must be kept private.