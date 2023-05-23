Comer requests meeting with FBI director after refusal to produce Biden doc allegedly showing illegal scheme

Rep. James Comer R-Ky., has requested to meet with FBI Director Christopher Wray about subpoenaed documents allegedly related to the Biden family's business dealings.

Comer, the House Oversight Commitee chairman, said he would review with Wray the various scenarios the committee could take if the FBI does not turn over the documents, Fox News Digital confirmed.

One of the options is holding Wray in contempt of congress.

Comer's request comes after the FBI didn't turn over the document subpoenaed - an unclassified FD-1023 document which details allegations of crimes of a pay-to-play scheme in relation to the Biden family's business dealings, a whistleblower at the federal agency told Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Grassley and Comer both requested a meeting with Wray on May 16, which hasn't been scheduled after multiple follow-up attempts.

"I’m going to tell Director Wray: I want to have a conversation. I've asked to have a conversation, because I'm gonna tell him what option B is, and let him think about it. And then he can decide," Comer told CNN.

"They don't respect anyone in Congress," Comer said Monday on Fox News. "They've been able to get away with this for a long time. The media continues to turn a blind eye. The Senate Republicans continue to fund the FBI. Why would you change your business model when you're getting everything you want?"

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., meanwhile said he had a conversation with Wray on Friday and remains confident that the agency will provide the document.

"I explained to the director that we will do everything in our power, and we have the jurisdiction over the FBI, and we have the right to see this document," McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. "I believe after this call, we will get this document."

Fox News' Jon Street contributed to this report.