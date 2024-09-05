Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden

'It's still no': KJP says Joe Biden has not changed his mind about pardoning son in tax case

After the first son's conviction on gun charges in June, the president said he was 'not going to do anything'

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
Hunter Biden changes plea to guilty in tax case Video

Hunter Biden changes plea to guilty in tax case

Fox News' Jonathan Hunt provides details on Hunter Biden's changed plea and the possible sentencing.

The White House suggested Thursday President Biden will not pardon his son after Hunter Biden's attorneys indicated that he intends to change his plea in the federal tax case against him.

"It's no, it's still no," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday when they questioned whether the plea had affected President Biden's decision on whether he would consider a pardon for his son. "I'm not able to comment on it, but I can say that it is still very much a 'no' to the questions I have gotten about if the president is going to pardon [Hunter]." 

Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell made the announcement about the plea Thursday in court, the same day jury selection was slated to begin for an expected trial.

Abbe Lowell arrives at the federal court

Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell (Reuters/Kevin Lamarqu)

The expected guilty plea will spare the president's son from a public trial over his alleged failure to pay taxes while he spent lavishly on drugs, escorts, luxury hotel stays, clothing and other personal items, according to prosecutors. 

The reversal came as a surprise to prosecutors. According to NBC News, it followed a private meeting Thursday between Hunter Biden's attorneys and the presiding judge, Mark Scarsi. 

The conditions of Hunter Biden's proposed plea were not immediately disclosed, nor was any indication on whether Scarsi plans to accept the plea.

Hunter Biden's reversal comes after he was convicted of three felony gun charges in June. The first son, according to prosecutors, lied on a mandatory gun purchase form by saying he was not illegally using, or addicted to drugs. Following the conviction, President Biden indicated that he did not plan to pardon his son. Hunter Biden is scheduled to be sentenced for the gun charges on Nov. 12.   

BIDEN COMMITTED ‘IMPEACHABLE CONDUCT,’ DEFRAUDED UNITED STATES TO ENRICH HIS FAMILY': HOUSE GOP REPORT

An evidence photo shows the gun that Hunter Biden purchased.

An evidence photo presented by the prosecution shows the gun Hunter Biden purchased. (U.S. Government Exhibit)

The president's son was indicted in December on three felony and six misdemeanor counts alleging that he evaded paying at least $1.4 million in taxes while he was simultaneously spending money on "drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes," according to the December indictment.

POLL COMPARES WHTHER TRUMP, HUNTER BIDEN SHOULD GET PRISON SENTENCES, ACCORDING TO US ADULTS

Hunter Biden at the DNC

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024.  (Getty Images)

Prosecutors also allege that the tax returns Hunter Biden ultimately did file, falsely claimed that things like prostitutes, strip club visits, porn website subscriptions, a sex club membership and other personal expenses were actually deductible business expenses. The aim, according to the indictment, was to "evade assessment of taxes to reduce the substantial tax liabilities" that Hunter Biden faced.

