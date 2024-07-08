Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Poll compares whether Trump, Hunter Biden should get prison sentences, according to US adults

Both Trump and Hunter recently convicted of felonies

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Judge Merchan delays Trump sentencing to September Video

Judge Merchan delays Trump sentencing to September

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas analyzes the impact of the Supreme Court immunity case on former President Trump on 'Special Report.'

A new poll has found that Americans are more divided over whether President Trump should face prison time compared to Hunter Biden following their respective convictions in criminal trials. 

The survey of 1,088 U.S. adults conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research from June 20-24 revealed that 48% of adults believe Trump should head to prison after being found guilty in New York of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, while 50% said he should not. 

Of those polled, nearly 8 of every 10 Democrats believe Trump should be placed behind bars, compared to only around 1 of every 10 Republicans. About half, 49%, of independents say he should, and 46% say he should not. 

Trump's sentencing has been delayed from Thursday, three days before the Republican National Convention opens, to September at the earliest – when early voting in multiple states will already be underway. 

NEW YORK V. TRUMP: MERCHAN DELAYS SENTENCING HEARING UNTIL SEPTEMBER 

Trump on debate stage

Former President Trump participates in the first presidential debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta on June 27. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The poll also found that Americans are less divided over whether Hunter Biden should go to prison after being convicted of three felonies in federal court for lying about drug use when purchasing a gun. 

REPUBLICANS FURIOUS THAT HUNTER BIDEN REPORTEDLY IS SITTING IN ON WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS 

AP poll on Trump, Hunter Biden convictions

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Americans are about evenly split on whether former President Trump should face prison time for his recent felony conviction, compared to Hunter Biden. (AP)

Six in 10 U.S. adults approve of Hunter Biden's conviction, with much smaller political differences: About 6 in 10 Democrats approve, as do around 7 in 10 Republicans, according to The Associated Press. 

Hunter Biden departs from federal court

Hunter Biden was found guilty on all counts by a Delaware jury. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

About 6 in 10 U.S. adults also believe Hunter Biden should be sentenced to serve time in prison because of his conviction in this case, with Republicans slightly more likely than Democrats to agree that prison time is warranted. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

