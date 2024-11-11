Expand / Collapse search
Israeli official praises Stefanik as UN pick, says her 'moral clarity' will combat body's 'hate and lies'

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon will be ‘working closely’ with Stefanik, official tells Fox News Digital

The "moral clarity" that Rep. Elise Stefanik is bringing into her new role as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations will help fight the organization’s "hate and lies," Israel's ambassador to the U.N. said Monday.

The appointment of the New York Republican by President-elect Donald Trump is one of the first personnel moves announced in the early days of his transition period.

"Congratulations Rep. Elise Stefanik on your nomination as the next U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.," Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon wrote on X. "At a time when hate and lies fill the halls of the U.N., your unwavering moral clarity is needed more than ever." 

Danon is looking forward to "working closely with Elise Stefanik on tackling malicious lies at the U.N. advanced by hostile nations while staying unswervingly committed to truth and justice," Jonathan Harounoff, Israel’s U.N. spokesperson, told Fox News Digital. 

TRUMP NAMES STEFANIK UN AMBASSADOR 

Trump and Stefanik in New Hampshire

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joins former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Grappone Convention Center on Jan. 19, in Concord, N.H. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump said in an earlier statement to the New York Post — which was the first to report on Stefanik's nomination — that "Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter."

Stefanik is currently the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference and is the fourth-highest ranking House Republican.  

VETERANS DAY SUPPORTERS COMBAT IVY LEAGUE PROTESTERS DEMONSTRATING AGAINST ‘ISRAEL-US WAR MACHINE’ 

Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon is looking forward to "working closely" with Stefanik, Israel's spokesperson for the U.N. tells Fox News Digital.  (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

She was elected to her sixth term in the House last week and previously has made national headlines for grilling the presidents of Ivy League universities about the rising antisemitism on college campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.  

Elise Stefanik

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on May 15. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I am truly honored to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," Stefanik told the New York Post. "During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate. President Trump’s historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead – both at home and abroad."  

