Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Iraq War vet running for US Senate says he won’t mourn Dick Cheney

Platner claimed Cheney 'wasted' American and Iraqi lives for 'nothing'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Dick Cheney dead at 84 Video

Dick Cheney dead at 84

Former Vice President Dick Cheney died at 84 surrounded by his family following complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-wing U.S. Senate hopeful Graham Platner indicated that he will not mourn the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

"Usually when a former vice president passes, we all take some time to mourn. As a veteran of the Iraq War I'm going to say, no, not this time," he declared in a video.

Platner went on to assert that "the only legacy that we have to remember is that he wasted thousands of young American lives, hundreds of thousands of Iraqi lives, and trillions of dollars for absolutely nothing."

SENATE DEM CANDIDATE WHO WROTE HE ‘BECAME A COMMUNIST’ NOW SAYS HE WAS JOKING

U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner

U.S. senatorial candidate from Maine Graham Platner speaks at a town hall at the Leavitt Theater on Oct. 22, 2025 in Ogunquit, Maine. (Sophie Park/Getty Images)

The Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful is running in Maine, where Gov. Janet Mills is also vying for the seat.

Long-serving Republican Sen. Susan Collins has previously indicated that she plans to seek re-election, according to reports.

MAINE DEM SENATE HOPEFUL BACKED BY BERNIE SANDERS APOLOGIZES FOR NAZI-STYLE TATTOO, VOWS TO STAY IN RACE

'The View' ladies denounce Graham Platner's Nazi-style tattoo Video

Cheney, who served as vice president alongside President George W. Bush, passed away on November 3 at the age of 84, according to a statement from his family.

The statement noted that Cheney, "died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."

BUSH HAILS CHENEY AS ‘THE ONE I NEEDED’ AS VICE PRESIDENT

Vice President Dick Cheney and President George W. Bush in 2008

U.S. President George W. Bush, right, speaks about flooding in the mid-west that displaced thousands, during a briefing about the floods as Vice President Dick Cheney listens June 17, 2008, in Washington D.C. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, Bush described Cheney as a "decent, honorable man," who "held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people."

Fox News' Patrick Ward contributed to this report.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue