Iraq War vet running for US Senate says he won’t mourn Dick Cheney

Left-wing U.S. Senate hopeful Graham Platner indicated that he will not mourn the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

"Usually when a former vice president passes, we all take some time to mourn. As a veteran of the Iraq War I'm going to say, no, not this time," he declared in a video.

Platner went on to assert that "the only legacy that we have to remember is that he wasted thousands of young American lives, hundreds of thousands of Iraqi lives, and trillions of dollars for absolutely nothing."

The Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful is running in Maine, where Gov. Janet Mills is also vying for the seat.

Long-serving Republican Sen. Susan Collins has previously indicated that she plans to seek re-election, according to reports.

Cheney, who served as vice president alongside President George W. Bush, passed away on November 3 at the age of 84, according to a statement from his family.

The statement noted that Cheney, "died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."

In a statement, Bush described Cheney as a "decent, honorable man," who "held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people."

