Ingraham on AOC's America versus Trump's

Fox News' Laura Ingraham compared and contrasted the Democratic Party of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Trump Tuesday, giving a preview of the America voters must choose between in November of 2020.

"This election is shaping up to be a humdinger. Trump's proven record of peace and prosperity or AOC socialist agenda that would require massive wealth confiscation and government control," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle."

"Americans are going to have a stark choice to make."

Ingraham blasted the Democrats for being unwilling to do what's best for the county if it means validating Trump.

"Think about what this Democrat Party, that is now undeniably captive to AOC [and her fellow freshman congresswomen], what they would do if they ever got real control back. I mean they won't even pass an infrastructure bill if that means giving Trump any type of win," Ingraham said.

"Ditto for the new U.S., Mexico, Canada free trade deal. That would mean more jobs and money for the American workers here. The fine young radicals have been very transparent, to their credit, about their agenda."

The host also noted Ocasio-Cortez's use of the race card, using her recent conflict with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the criticism former Vice President Joe Biden faced when he spoke about working with segregationists as an example.

"In AOC's America the racist label will be used regularly to slime people they don't like. In order to help people they do. Now, this label will be used to stifle debate. to marginalize and demonize opposing voices. It's already happening. And remember not even Democrats are gonna be safe," Ingraham said.

Ingraham also praised Trump's vision for American and his "willingness to work with anybody."

"Meanwhile Trump. I think he'll pretty much work with anybody. Even those who've insulted him. And threaten his administration. Now he does that because he wants America to keep winning. Which will mean more money in your pocket. A better life for your family. And more freedom from government control," Ingraham said.