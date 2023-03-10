Indiana medical students subjected to DEI instruction on gender as part of basic human structure course

EXCLUSIVE: First-year students at the Indiana University School of Medicine are being subjected to woke diversity, equity and inclusion instruction as part of a basic Human Structure class, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Students in the class receive a "sex and gender primer" lesson that includes instruction on gender being a "social construct," that sex and gender are not the same thing, and on how to be a "more inclusive" healthcare professional when it comes to "gender diverse patients."

One PowerPoint presentation for the class lays out the learning objectives for students, including that they will "compare and contrast the terms sex and gender," that sex and gender are not binary constructs, how to use "inclusive terminology" relating to the anatomy of patients, and how to understand that using "inclusive terminology" will "positively affect healthcare of all individuals."

The presentation teaches that "not everyone fits" onto the "established binarized sex as male/female," and that there is evidence to suggest the existence of "a biological basis" for one's gender identity separate from their sex.

It also refers to "man" and "woman" as "common gender types," but adds, "These are oversimplifications and BOTH exist on a continuum."

The presentation goes on to teach the difference between a cisgender person and a transgender person, suggests a timeline for how to care for a person with "a difference of sex development" from four years old to adulthood, and instructs on using the proper pronouns to identify a patient.

"Language is foundational to transgender and non-binary inclusiveness," it says, before stating, "Inclusive language affirms and validates trans and non-binary identities."

The class appears to be part of a growing trend across the country that some doctors have criticized as putting social issues above the actual studying of medicine within a medical school curriculum.

One medical expert told Fox News Digital in December that the foothold gained by DEI policies in medical schools posed a serious risk to the quality of care patients could receive in the future.

Fox News Digital reached out to Indiana University for comment but did not receive a response.

