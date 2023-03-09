Swimmer Riley Gaines decries transgender athletes competing in women's sports: 'We are eradicating women'

Twelve-time NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines is praising Republicans for putting forward legislation to ban biologically male transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

"If you believe in science, you know there is man and woman," Gaines told " America Reports " on Thursday. "To deny that is to deny science, it’s to deny logic, it's to deny reason and, quite frankly, common sense."

The athlete pointed out many leftists have changed their language about women, barring words such as "motherhood" or "breastfeeding."

"We are eradicating women as a whole," she said. "We're changing dictionary definitions. We have a sitting Supreme Court justice who can't define what it is to be a woman because she claims she's not a biologist. I'm also not a biologist, but it doesn't take one to acknowledge what a woman is and the struggles that we go through and we deserve to be celebrated on our own physical limitations."

The swimmer ripped a recent court decision saying USA Powerlifting must allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

"If there's one sport where the difference between male and female in terms of sheer strength and athleticism would shine, it's powerlifting," she explained.

"We know testosterone has an effect on performance, outcome and strength. Men, on average and this is not opinionated, it's a fact, men on average are taller, they're stronger, more powerful, faster than women. Again, to deny that is denying science. We have so much data and scientific evidence that prove this."

Gaines is not alone in fighting against men competing in women’s sports.

"I have parents, I have athletic directors, people within the NCAA, of course, so many athletes, both young and old, messaging me, constantly thanking me, telling me their stories, letting me know my story is not unique and telling me to fight on because that's how the overwhelming majority of people who are directly impacted by this feel."

