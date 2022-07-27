Association of American Medical Colleges slammed for pushing critical race theory on students

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The group that sets the standards for medical education recently released standards that force students to study and apply ideology typically pushed by the far-left while integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion into formal curricula.

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) published the New and Emerging Areas in Medicine series to help students benefit from "advancements in medical education over the past 20 years," and the third report from the collection "focuses on competencies for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)."

The report notes that recent medical school graduates must demonstrate "knowledge about the role of explicit and implicit bias in delivering high-quality healthy care," "describe past and current examples of racism and oppression," identify "systems of power, privilege and oppression and their impacts on health outcomes" including "White privilege, racism, sexism, heterosexism, ableism, religious oppression" and "articulate race as a social construct that is a cause of health and health care inequities."

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, a board-certified kidney specialist, is the Board Chair of Do No Harm, a group of medical professionals dedicated to eliminating political agendas from healthcare. He feels the AAMC is doing more harm than good with its new standards that he believes will irk the American people.

"The AAMC agenda means that critical race theory will be an integral part of the education of medical students and this can only lead to discrimination against one racial group vs. another. One of the leaders of CRT, Dr. Ibrim Kendi, has declared that past discrimination can only be cured by future discrimination. I do not think the American people will like this kind of health care," Dr. Goldfarb told Fox News Digital.

"The AAMC sets the standards for medical education," Dr. Goldfarb continued. "This latest set of expectations for the education of medical students and residents is nothing more than indoctrination in a political ideology and can only detract from achieving a health care system that treats all individual patients optimally."

The AAMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, Legal Insurrection’s CriticalRace.org, which monitors CRT curricula and training in higher education, found that at least 39 of America’s 50 most prestigious medical colleges and universities have some form of mandatory student training or coursework on ideas related to critical race theory.

"The national alarm should be sounding over the racialization of medical school education. The swiftness and depth to which race-focused social justice education has penetrated medical schools reflects the broader disturbing trends in higher education," Legal Insurrection founder William A. Jacobson told Fox News Digital at the time.

Jacobson, a clinical professor of law at Cornell Law School, also found that 39 of the top 50 medical schools "have some form of mandatory student training or coursework" related to CRT and 38 offered materials by authors Robin DiAngelo and Ibram Kendi, whose books he said explicitly call for discrimination.

"Mandatory so-called 'anti-racism' training centers ideology, not patients, as the focus of medical education. This is a drastic change from focusing on the individual, rather than racial or ethnic stereotypes," Jacobson said.

In 2021, the American Medical Association (AMA) committed to utilizing CRT in a variety of ways and criticized the idea that people of different backgrounds should be treated the same. All 50 schools examined by CriticalRace.org are accredited by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, which sponsors the Association of American Medical Colleges, which has also taken steps to support anti-racist initiatives, and the AMA.

Jacobson believes "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion entrenched bureaucracies promote, protect and relentlessly expand their administrative territory in medical schools," but the resources should instead be used "to expand medical knowledge and patient care, not to enforce an ideological viewpoint."