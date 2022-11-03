Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is planning on attending the United Nation climate conference in Egypt

Indiana’s governor is planning his fifth overseas trip of the year, this time to attend a U.N. climate conference in Egypt.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Wednesday that he would take part in the COP27 climate change conference. Holcomb’s schedule includes giving a speech about Indiana’s efforts to increase use of clean energy in the state, the governor’s office said.

"I look forward to highlighting the ongoing ways Hoosiers continue to pioneer the way forward, develop sustainable solutions, and lead productive global conversations," Holcomb said in a statement.

Holcomb and state Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will be part of an Indiana delegation arriving Sunday in Egypt and returning to Indiana on Nov. 12. The trip is being paid for with private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation, the governor’s office said.

Holcomb also plans meetings with businesses and foreign governments and organizations during the conference drawing leaders from nearly 200 nations to the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The governor has made four previous economic development this year, including to Germany and Switzerland last month and to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in May. Holcomb made two trips in the spring that took him to Sweden, Great Britain, Monaco, Slovakia and Israel.